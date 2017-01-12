Literacy Mid-South Building Network to Raise Reading Levels

VOL. 132 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 12, 2017

As a child, Knox Shelton witnessed first-hand the struggle to break a generational cycle of marginal literacy. He grew up in Jonesville, Virginia, a small Appalachian coal mining town.

“I mostly remembered the good times of being a kid,” said Shelton, who recently was promoted to the role of executive director at Literacy Mid-South. “But little memories come back that are very dark and scary, just to think of situations kids were in. I’m gonna make it sound like an awful town, but there were kids pulled out of school in first grade to work with their families.

“I knew a boy that was a good friend in kindergarten, left after first grade, and running into him in third grade, I could see what being out of school did to him. The parents maybe don’t understand the importance of school because they never finished school.”

Hear that story, and it almost sounds like Shelton knew he was destined to be in the fight for literacy as an adult. Shelton, 27, actually visited Memphis often as a child because his mother had a good friend living here. But he didn’t tell her that one day he would be leading the local nonprofit charged with improving reading levels for adults and children.

“We came when I was six or seven,” he said, recalling trips to Memphis that included visits to Graceland and Otherlands in Cooper-Young. “I told my mom I wanted to be a Beale Street Flipper.”

Although Shelton now shudders at the thought of trying to do a backflip on concrete, his career choice has left him plenty of challenges. Consider: one in seven Shelby County adults reads at only a third-grade level; 26 percent of adults have low literacy levels that prevent them from filling out a job application; low literacy is connected to crime and 70 percent of prisoners fall into the two lowest levels of reading proficiency.

The stakes are also high with children: Studies show that 74 percent of third graders who read poorly still struggle in ninth grade, and third-grade reading scores reasonably can predict a student’s probability of graduating high school.

A graduate of Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas – “I was a classics major, I was studying two dead languages, Latin and ancient Greek” – he knew he wanted to work in Memphis and he knew he wanted to work in nonprofits. He started at the Boys & Girls Club before coming to Literacy Mid-South.

He calls Literacy Mid-South’s adult program “very much the foundation of what we do,” but there is a new emphasis on being an indirect service provider for children’s reading programs in kindergarten through third grade. To that end, Shelton says they’ve grown a summer reading program from 1,000 to 2,500 students.

“It’s really just looking at where we can have the greatest impact,” Shelton said. “We can only reach so many adults. Right now, there are about 140,000 adults in Shelby County reading at a third-grade level. We never are going to reach that many adults no matter how hard we work and no matter how many staff we have.”

So, the thought is to try and put more energy into breaking the cycle earlier rather than later. Mid-South Literacy does not provide hands-on tutoring with students, rather, “We’ve built up a network, like the Boys & Girls Club, Girls Inc., 25 or 30 organizations like that,” said Shelton, “and we provide them with curriculum, training, assessments, give out books.”

Formerly the community relations manager and director of community development for Literacy Mid-South, one of Shelton’s tasks now is to make a five-year strategic plan and implement it.

“To have a stronger network, bring in more health organizations, because there are so many factors that play into it with the kids’ ability to read on grade level,” he said. “Good dental hygiene is a strong indicator for a child’s ability to read on grade level by the end of the third grade. We’ve had a great partnership with Southern College of Optometry, with them coming to provide free eye exams. That needs to be maintained. Any sort of hearing test. All of that plays a big role in a child’s ability to succeed.”

He says they have a data sharing agreement with Shelby County Schools and through the adult program a strong partnership with the Memphis Public Library. He wants to enhance both.

What he does not intend to? Live out his childhood dream of performing on Beale Street.

“We’ve got a lot of exciting challenges ahead of us,” he said. “The challenge of trying to flip is not one I’m looking forward to.”