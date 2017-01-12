LA Fitness Eyes Collierville, Urban Village Moves Ahead

VOL. 132 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 12, 2017

1048 W. Poplar Ave.

Collierville, TN 38017

Sale Amount: $3.7 million

Sale Date: Jan. 5, 2017

Buyer: Fitness International LLC

Seller: Sunrise Chevrolet Buick GMC in Collierville

Details: Fitness International LLC, an affiliate of L.A. Fitness International, has purchased the site of the former Sunrise Chevrolet Buick GMC in Collierville for $3.7 million.

William B. Horner, the chief real estate officer and senior vice president of Fitness International LLC, signed the Jan. 5 warranty deed on behalf of L.A. Fitness, while Kenneth Forbert signed on behalf of Chevrolet Buick GMC at Collierville LLC.

The sale includes two parcels at 1048 W. Poplar Ave. in Collierville, which were purchased by Sunrise after Bill Heard Chevrolet filed for bankruptcy in 2008.

The main parcel is an 8-acre tract of land with a 23,376-square-foot facility that was built in 1977, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property, and the adjacent half-acre parcel is listed as an accessory. The parcels were appraised at a combined $2.8 million in 2016.

The Collierville purchase follows another recent deal involving L.A. Fitness.

Last month, Florida-based National Retail Properties Inc. bought two parcels in Cordova for $2.4 million, then leased the property to Fitness International LLC for 19 years with options to extend up to 21 more years. L.A. Fitness filed a $4.5 million building permit application in August to build a gym on the property, located on Fischer Steel Road.

L.A. Fitness currently has three locations in the Memphis area: 1285 Ridgeway Road, 7630 Polo Grounds Blvd. and 8864 U.S. 64 in Lakeland.

40 acres on Patmore Road

Memphis, tn 38134

Sale Amount: $1.5 million

Sale Date: Jan. 3, 2017

Buyer: JHK LP

Seller: Debra Loskovitz Spousal Trust

Details: Developers of Parkside at Shelby Farms, a proposed mixed-use project, took another step forward with the purchase nearly 40 acres of vacant property adjacent to Shelby Farms.

Two parcels totaling 39.8 acres were sold to the developers of the project by the Debra Loskovitz Spousal Trust for $1.5 million in a Jan. 3 warranty deed.

This is the latest step to convert a vacant tract of heavily wooded land near the intersection of Whitten and Mullins Station roads into a mixed-use urban village, which would include Class A apartments, townhouses, senior living, offices and retail tenants across 18 mid-rise buildings and at least three towers.

In April, the Memphis City Council approved Parkside’s $200 million proposal by DB Development Co. for the land, which sits on the northern border of Shelby Farms Park.

Now that all of the roughly 55 acres has been acquired, Parkside developer Bob Turner said they are moving forward with the project.

The next step is to refine the final design, which will take about four months. Turner plans to work with the Shelby Farms Park Conservancy board, neighbors and city and county officials on the final plan.

“Then we’ll go back to the Land Use Control Board and go through the final site-plan approval process, which will take 60 to 90 days,” Turner said. “We’re in the process of doing a TIF on it, too, which will be going on simultaneously with this.”

A tax increment financing designation, or TIF, is where new tax growth is used to finance public projects in the district. If approved by the state, it would be used for infrastructure and roadway improvements.

In July, The Daily News reported that the 56 acres of vacant land only generated $10,396 in property taxes in 2015, and when Parkside is completed within the next 10 years, it will bring nearly 1,200 living units and more than $6 million to the property tax rolls.

150 Peabody Place

Memphis, tn 38103

Permit Amount: $2.5 million

Application Date: Jan. 10, 2017

Completion: End of 2017

Owner: Belz Enterprises

Tenant: ServiceMaster Global Holdings

Engineer: Salas O’Brien

Contractor: Flintco Inc.

Details: ServiceMaster’s much-anticipated new headquarters has taken another step forward.

Contractor Flintco Inc. has filed a $2.5 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for infill office space, a meeting room and public space in the former Peabody Place mall.

It lists Salas O’Brien as the engineer.

In September, Belz Enterprises, which owns the property, filed a similar $9.5 million permit for “core & shell improvement” to the 360,000-square-foot former mall, which closed in 2012.

Most recently, the Downtown Memphis Commission’s Design Review Board approved in December an exterior multi-sign package for ServiceMaster that includes several large digital signs, a 3-by-104-foot ticker-style display above the storefront on the building’s southeast corner, and an 18-foot, 360-degree wrap around the east side of the tower.

In addition to housing the world headquarters for ServiceMaster Global Holdings – which includes the American Home Shield, AmeriSpec, Furniture Medic, Merry Maids, ServiceMaster Clean, ServiceMaster Restore and Terminix brands – Belz is setting aside 20,000 square feet for retail or restaurant tenants.

ServiceMaster expects to complete its portion of the improvements and move 1,200 of its 2,200 Memphis employees into its new headquarters by the end the year.