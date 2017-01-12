Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
VOL. 132 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 12, 2017

GOP Lawmaker Wants Tennessee Tags to Say 'In God We Trust'

The Associated Press

Updated 2:53PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Republican state lawmaker wants all Tennessee license plates to include the phrase "In God We Trust."

A bill sponsored by Rep. Bill Sanderson of Kenton would require the state Revenue Department to redesign license plates to include the language starting on July 1.

Gov. Bill Haslam last year vetoed a bill passed by both chambers that would have made Tennessee the first state in the county to declare the Bible as its official book.

A former state senator in 2014 sought to pass legislation requiring "In God We Trust" to be painted behind the speaker's podiums in the House and Senate.

That measure was ultimately changed against the sponsor's will to instead call for a study of having the phrase painted in the tunnel beneath the Capitol.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

