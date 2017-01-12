VOL. 132 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 12, 2017

“Breaking the Rules & Getting the Job” author Angela Copeland will hold a discussion and book signing Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at South Main Book Juggler, 548 S. Main St. Visit copelandcoaching.com.

Volunteer 4 Memphis, a four-day service project hosted by Volunteer Memphis and United Way of the Mid-South in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will take place Friday through Monday, Jan. 13-16. The schedule includes Youth & Education Friday, Family & Friends Saturday, Service Sunday and Clean Up Monday. Visit volunteermemphis.org for volunteer ideas and opportunities for each day.

Just City will present Hear Justice: A Just City Benefit Concert Friday, Jan. 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando St. Performers include PreauXX, Cameron Bethany, a Weirdo from Memphis and Kid Maestro. Tickets are $15 in advance (justcity.brownpapertickets.com) or $20 at the door.

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School will hold an opening reception for New Works: Pottery by Helen Fielder and Paintings by Kathleen Williams Friday, Jan. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Levy Gallery, 60 Perkins Road Extended. The exhibition will be on display through Feb. 27. Visit buckmanartscenter.com.

David Lusk Gallery will hold an opening reception for Tad Lauritzen Wright’s “The Politics of Power” Friday, Jan. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. An artist talk will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

Pink Palace Museum will present the third annual Science of Beer Friday, Jan. 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the museum, 3050 Central Ave. Taste an extensive selection of beers from local professional and home brewers, learn about that beer with lectures and activities, play games and more. Cost is $40 for members, $45 for nonmembers and $20 for designated drivers; VIP tickets also available. Buy tickets at brownpapertickets.com or call 901-636-2362.

Memphis Animal Services and the Downtown Memphis Commission will host Personal Trainers & Running Buddies, a dog adoption event, Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 101 S. Main St. MAS will have 10 to 15 dogs available that would be an excellent fit for people with an active lifestyle. Adoptions at the event will be $35, cash only. For details, visit memphisanimalservices.com or call 901-636-1416.