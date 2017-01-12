Adapt To Survive

VOL. 132 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 12, 2017

According to Charles Darwin, it’s not the strongest or the most intelligent who will survive, but those who can best manage change. In my experience, that’s a true assessment not only for human beings, but also for businesses, regardless of the focus of the business.

It is true in retail, finance, technology, logistics, service, health care, law and education. Your ability to read the changing landscape and quickly adapt will mean the difference between success and failure.

This is nothing new. There is a plethora of examples of the extinction of what cannot change to fit into an emerging new environment. If you’re still waiting for the return of Betamax or believe the Edsel was just ahead of its time, don’t start a business. You’re a prime target for being the next great failure.

So how do you knowif your great idea, entrepreneurial venture or business expansion is the next great market trend or the next great flop? How would you determine its relevance in the marketplace and its ability to not only survive, but thrive? There are barometers that indicate that impending success or failure, but we often don’t want to believe what we see right in front of us. And even more telling, we don’t know how, or even want, to change to adapt to the new environment

In their book “Reinvention: Accelerating Results in the Age of Disruption,” Shane Cragun and Kate Sweetman propose a simple formula, common principles and a set of tools for organizations facing disruptive and radical change.

“The ability to pivot quickly, profoundly and effectively might be the most important core competency for individuals and organizations to acquire who hope to prosper in the new economy,” says Cragun. “It’s no longer enough to change when you have to. Leaders must change before they have to, and they must enable their organizations to surf the incoming global shockwaves with intelligence, agility, strength and command.”

“When they do, leaders and organizations can actually accelerate performance,” adds Sweetman. “When they don’t, they will no doubt begin down the path of irrelevance that ultimately leads to failure. It’s vital that leaders understand that success in the age of disruption requires significant shifts in world views, approaches, skills and behaviors.”

The idea of evaluating the disruptions to the life of your business means having the ability to acknowledge and respond to those disruptions in the marketplace that, while subtle at first, could be the tip of the iceberg, warning us of a massive impact if we don’t pivot into a more relevant position. Eventually, only those with favorable adaptations to change will survive.

For Cragun and Sweetman, it means taking off the blindfolds of arrogance, of always believing we know what’s best or believing that systemic problems don’t exist. If you can’t read the handwriting on the wall, then ask the elephant in the room to get out of the way and take charge of the change so you are fit to survive.

Dr. Mary C. McDonald, a National Education Consultant, can be reached at 901-574-2956 or mcd-partners.com.