VOL. 132 | NO. 8 | Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Hyde Foundations Will Match Up to $2M for Ballet Memphis

The Memphis-based Hyde Family Foundations announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, that it will grant up to $2 million in matching funds to Ballet Memphis for money raised as part of the organization’s current campaign.

The $31 million campaign is funding Ballet Memphis’ new headquarters under construction in Midtown as well as an endowment to sustain the company and create future works.

The Hyde Family Foundations has been a “stalwart supporter” of Ballet Memphis over the years, says Dorothy Gunther Pugh, founding artistic director and CEO.

“The Hydes knew that for Memphis to become a unique and desirable city, it needed to have thriving and vibrant performing arts, including an excellent, professional ballet company that would stand out in the national field,” Pugh said in a statement.

“Without The Hyde Family Foundations’ constant and continued support of Ballet Memphis, we would not be the recognized and lauded company we are today. We’re honored that they are committing to this next step in our journey in such a meaningful way.”

Funds donated through July 31 will be matched 1-to-1 by the foundation.

“Ballet Memphis is building for the future of dance not only here in Memphis but across the nation,” Carolyn McCormick, director of development and marketing at Ballet Memphis, said in a statement. “There are many unique and lasting naming opportunities available throughout this state-of-the-art, beautiful building, from steps to seats to studios.

“And we are thrilled that all gifts to the campaign – no matter the amount – will be matched through this generosity, dollar for dollar, until the end of July.”

To date, Ballet Memphis has raised nearly 70 percent of the $21 million needed to complete the Midtown project (including land, fees and furnishings). Ballet Memphis is raising an additional $10 million for an endowed fund.

– Daily News staff

Fitness Chain Buys Former Collierville Car Dealership

Fitness International LLC, an affiliate of L.A. Fitness International, has purchased the site of the former Sunrise Chevrolet Buick GMC in Collierville for $3.7 million.

William B. Horner, the chief real estate officer and senior vice president of Fitness International LLC, signed the Jan. 5 warranty deed on behalf of L.A. Fitness, while Kenneth Forbert signed on behalf of Chevrolet Buick GMC at Collierville LLC.

The sale includes two parcels at 1048 Poplar Ave. in Collierville, which were purchased by Sunrise after Bill Heard Chevrolet filed for bankruptcy in 2008.

The main parcel is an 8-acre tract of land with a 23,376-square-foot facility that was built in 1977, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property, and the adjacent half-acre parcel is listed as an accessory. The parcels were appraised at a combined $2.8 million in 2016.

The Collierville purchase follows another recent deal involving L.A. Fitness.

Last month, Florida-based National Retail Properties Inc. bought two parcels in Cordova for $2.4 million, then leased the property to Fitness International LLC for 19 years with options to extend up to 21 more years. L.A. Fitness filed a $4.5 million building permit application in August to build a gym on the property, located on Fischer Steel Road.

L.A. Fitness currently has three locations in the Memphis area: 1285 Ridgeway Road, 7630 Polo Grounds Blvd. and 8864 U.S. 64 in Lakeland.

– Patrick Lantrip

Methodist Picks Interim EVP Of Medical Affairs

Dr. Guy Reed has been tapped as interim executive vice president of medical affairs for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Reed is a nationally recognized cardiologist and a physician-scientist board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease. Chair of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center Department of Medicine since 2008, Reed will continue in that role and also as a member of the UT Methodist Physician practice group.

The 2013 affiliation agreement between UTHSC and Methodist calls for a UTHSC representative on the Methodist senior leadership group. Dr. David Stern, the Robert Kaplan executive dean of UTHSC’s College of Medicine since 2011, previously held that position.

Stern will be expanding his activities as executive dean in Memphis and throughout Tennessee with all the health systems that provide educational opportunities for the university’s trainees.

To allow Stern time to concentrate on his new statewide responsibilities, the university has assigned Reed as the interim UTHSC representative on the Methodist leadership team.

– Andy Meek

Grizzlies’ D-League Team Changing Coaches

The Iowa Energy, the Memphis Grizzlies’ NBA Development League affiliate, have fired head coach Matt Woodley. Glynn Cyprien has been named interim head coach.

Cyprien joined the Grizzlies during the 2014-15 season as basketball operations assistant/scout, returning to the city where he helped guide the University of Memphis to 49 victories and consecutive postseason tournament appearances in two seasons (2009-11) as an assistant coach under Josh Pastner. The Tigers went 25-10 during the 2010-11 season, winning the Conference USA Tournament Championship and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Before returning to Memphis, Cyprien, a New Orleans native, served three seasons (2011-14) as associate head coach at Texas A&M.

His resume also includes assistant coaching stints with the University of Kentucky (2007-09), the University of Arkansas (2006-07), New Mexico State (2005-06), Oklahoma State (2000-04), the University of Nevada Las Vegas (1995-2000), Western Kentucky (1994-95), Jacksonville University (1991-94), Lamar University (1990-91) and the University of Texas-San Antonio (1987-90).

– Don Wade

Flintco Files $2.5M Permit For ServiceMaster HQ

ServiceMaster’s much-anticipated new headquarters has taken another step forward.

Contractor Flintco Inc. has filed a $2.5 million building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for infill office space, a meeting room and public space in the former Peabody Place mall.

The application lists Salas O’Brien as the engineer.

In September, Belz Enterprises, which owns the property, filed a similar $9.5 million permit for “core & shell improvement” to the 360,000-square-foot former mall, which closed in 2012.

Most recently, the Downtown Memphis Commission’s Design Review Board approved in December an exterior multi-sign package for ServiceMaster that includes several large digital signs, a 3-by-104-foot ticker-style display above the storefront on the building’s southeast corner, and an 18-foot, 360-degree wrap around the tower on the east side of the building.

In addition to housing the world headquarters for ServiceMaster Global Holdings – which includes the American Home Shield, AmeriSpec, Furniture Medic, Merry Maids, ServiceMaster Clean, ServiceMaster Restore and Terminix brands – Belz is setting aside 20,000 square feet for retail or restaurant tenants.

ServiceMaster expects to complete its portion of the improvements and move 1,200 of its 2,200 Memphis employees into its new headquarters by the end the year..

– Patrick Lantrip

Tigers’ Pollard on FWAA’s Freshman All-American Team

University of Memphis running back Tony Pollard was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Team as a kick returner.

The Melrose High School graduate finished the season as the American Athletic Conference leader in kickoff return yards (28.1 yards per returns) and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. Pollard, who redshirted in 2015, appeared in all 13 games for the 2016 Tigers, including eight starts. He was named a USA Today Freshman All-America honoree this season and was voted the American’s Special Teams Player of the Year and first team all-conference in a vote of the league coaches.

His 95-yard kick return for a touchdown in the Tigers’ conference-opening win against Temple snapped a 20-year streak for Memphis, taking a return to the house for the first time since Nov. 9, 1996. His second kick return TD came a bit quicker, as two games later at Navy, he returned a kickoff 100 yards for his second return TD of the season.

Pollard also had 19 catches for 298 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 31 times for 159 yards. He scored his fourth career touchdown in the Tigers’ bowl game against Western Kentucky.

– Don Wade