Robinson Takes on Dual Roles At Campbell Clinic

VOL. 132 | NO. 8 | Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Dr. James Robinson recently joined Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics in two roles: as the lead physician for the clinic’s new daytime walk-in program and as a sports medicine family practice doctor treating sports injuries for young athletes and weekend warriors.

The walk-in clinics are offered at all five Campbell Clinic locations, and Robinson staffs the program in the Germantown office.

Hometown: Gulf Shores, Alabama

Experience: I attended medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham prior to completing my residency at St. Joseph RMC in South Bend, Indiana. Following that, I completed a fellowship at the American Sports Medicine Institute/Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama. I continued my career at Anderson Family Medicine in Livingston, Alabama, where I also served as team physician for the University of West Alabama’s athletic program.

What talent do you wish you had? I have always wanted to play piano or violin/fiddle. I have so much respect for people who are skilled at playing an instrument. A close second would be to learn another language.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? My parents have always been my biggest source of strength. They are the hardest-working people I know. Neither of my parents went to college, but they worked extremely hard to give their children everything they could want or need. It is a testament to them that my two siblings and I all have graduate or professional degrees.

What attracted you to Campbell Clinic? Campbell has always been a leader in orthopedics and sports medicine. It is a great place to work with great people. I also was attracted to be involved in sports medicine at multiple levels: professional, collegiate and high school.

Your background is in sports medicine. What’s your No. 1 tip for preventing sports injuries? Rest, rest and rest. I think America has become obsessed with early specialization and year-round sports activities. Young athletes are more successful when they play multiple sports rather than just one at an early age. Also, young athletes should take three months off during the year to help prevent overuse injuries.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? In residency, I did a five-week medical mission trip to Rwanda. I traveled by myself and navigated the country with help from the Samaritan’s Purse organization. As someone who before this trip didn’t even like to eat alone in a restaurant, I felt that I grew both personally and spiritually during my service.

What do you most enjoy about your work? I really enjoy helping athletes get back to the sports they love. Watching an athlete succeed after coming back from injury is one of the most rewarding parts of my job.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? The only person you should ever compete against is yourself. If you measure your success against others, there will always be someone smarter, faster or better. However, if you continually challenge yourself to be better, you will succeed.

Ducks Unlimited has named Jerry Holden as the next director of operations for the 13-state Southern Region. Holden joined DU in 1999 and since then has managed conservation staff in multiple states and overseen critical programs in the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Alluvial Valley. He replaces Tom Moorman, who will move into the organization’s chief scientist position Feb. 1.

Abbie Gordon has joined DCA as account manager, responsible for managing new and growing client accounts, fostering strong client relationships and facilitating internal workflow organization. Gordon, who has a background in digital advertising and research, previously worked at River Digital in Knoxville and comScore in Chicago for three years.

Michael Fergie has joined Commercial Bank and Trust as a lender at the Mendenhall branch. Fergie has been in the financial services/banking industry since 1997, most recently at First Tennessee Bank.

Taylor Farrell has joined Morris Marketing Group as a marketing communications specialist. In her new role, Farrell will help create and maintain marketing and communications plans, assist in public relations initiatives, and facilitate social media and digital marketing strategies. She graduated from the University of Memphis with a journalism degree in May.

The Metro Memphis Attractions Association has announced its board of directors for 2017. Officers are Michael Todd of Memphis City Saver, president; Irene Jones of the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel, vice president; Cynthia Johnson of Madison Hotel, secretary; Patrick Byrne of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Football Classic, treasurer; and Joy Truly Brown of The Orpheum Theatre, immediate past president. Members at large are: Bill Sumner of TravelHost magazine, Kelsie Cain of Crowne Plaza and Sue Sigler of Agricenter International. Marty Marbry was named associate board member representing the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, and Mary Schmitz was named associate board member representing the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau.