VOL. 132 | NO. 8 | Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Eric Eurich of FocalPoint Business Coaching will present “Achieving Success in 2017.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Facing History and Ourselves and Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will continue the Upstanders Film Series with a screening of “Watchers of the Sky” Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Brooks, 1934 Poplar Ave. Each Wednesday in January, the museum will screen a film celebrating individuals who speak out, stand up for others and create positive change, followed by a discussion facilitated by Facing History and Ourselves. Cost is free. Visit brooksmuseum.org.

“Breaking the Rules & Getting the Job” author Angela Copeland will hold a discussion and book signing Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at South Main Book Juggler, 548 S. Main St. Visit copelandcoaching.com.

Volunteer 4 Memphis, a four-day service project hosted by Volunteer Memphis and United Way of the Mid-South in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will take place Friday through Monday, Jan. 13-16. The schedule includes Youth & Education Friday, Family & Friends Saturday, Service Sunday and Clean Up Monday. Visit volunteer4memphis.org for volunteer ideas and opportunities.

Just City will present Hear Justice: A Just City Benefit Concert Friday, Jan. 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando St. Performers include PreauXX, Cameron Bethany, a Weirdo from Memphis and Kid Maestro. Tickets are $15 in advance (justcity.brownpapertickets.com) or $20 at the door; all proceeds benefit Just City’s year-round service, advocacy and reform programs.

David Lusk Gallery will hold an opening reception for Tad Lauritzen Wright’s “The Politics of Power” Friday, Jan. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Wright’s exhibition will be on display through Jan. 28; an artist talk will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

Memphis Animal Services and the Downtown Memphis Commission will host Personal Trainers & Running Buddies, a dog adoption event, Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 101 S. Main St. MAS will have 10 to 15 dogs available that would be an excellent fit for people with an active lifestyle. Adoptions at the event will be $35, cash only. For details, visit memphisanimalservices.com or call 901-636-1416.