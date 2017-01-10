Lynching Centennial Observance Nears in May

VOL. 132 | NO. 7 | Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Leaders of an effort to mark the sites of 32 lynchings in Shelby County have hired a project director for the upcoming centennial of the 1917 lynching of Ell Persons.

John Ashworth recently led efforts in Brownsville, Tennessee, to remember Elbert Williams, the organizer of an NAACP chapter in Haywood County. Williams was murdered in 1940 and his body found in the Hatchie River. He was ordered buried the same day his body was found.

In recent years, Ashworth and others have brought the life and death of Williams out of obscurity, including calling for a renewed investigation into his death

Leaders of the Lynching Sites of Memphis Project gathered behind a row of businesses on Summer Avenue last May near the site of Person’s fiery death in 1917.

A mob took Persons from a train as he was being brought back to Memphis by authorities to stand trial for the rape and murder of Antoinette Rappel. The mob took him to a bridge off what is now Summer Avenue and, as a crowd estimated at 5,000 people watched, burned him alive.

Persons’ death and the bridge gathering were covered in detail by the press. But the accounts never identified the leaders of the effort or anyone in the crowd except for Rappel’s mother, who was quoted as saying she didn’t think Persons suffered enough and died too quickly. No one was ever charged in his death.

Persons’ burned and severed head was thrown into a crowd of people on Beale Street and photos of the head were reproduced in local newspapers.

Persons was a woodcutter who lived near where the teenager’s decapitated body was found.

Police claimed that they identified Persons as a suspect in Rappel’s murder because they saw his reflection in the eyes of the dead girl in a post-mortem examination. The discredited theory was prominent in the late 19th and early 20th century.

Persons’ lynching prompted the formation of the Memphis NAACP chapter the same year.

The 2016 observance was near an oxbow lake with lots of overgrowth and other vegetation covering the site. At that gathering, organizers said they hoped to return to the site in 2017 to draw a crowd larger than the 5,000 who reportedly gathered to watch Persons die.

Ashworth agrees with the need for such a gathering.

“I’m hoping this centennial will show to the people in the Memphis and Shelby County community this is where you were in 1917 and this is where are in 2017,” he said as he spread his hands apart to signify a distance. “I hope from the bottom of my heart that all Memphians can look at it and say, ‘We aren’t where we need to be but we’ve made a lot of progress.’ I think we will only have that result if the people of Memphis will make that so.”

Ashworth says the effort in Brownsville pointed to an impact of such violent and often public deaths across several generations.

A woman who was a child when Williams, her uncle, was killed had never told younger family members about the incident. His grave remained unmarked in a cemetery.

Ashworth said some in Brownsville questioned the value in telling Williams’ story, especially his death.

“You’re really not opening an old wound,” Ashworth told a group of about 30 people who gathered at Caritas Village to meet and talk with him about the centennial events. “What you are doing is you are trying to heal a wound that has been oozing since it was created.”

Mildred Taylor remembers growing up and never knowing during her frequent visits to the cemetery that he was buried there. Her grandmother told her most of Williams’ story.

“What has bothered me is she never told me he was buried in that cemetery,” she said. “She always talked about Elbert Williams and there were about 50 families who left Brownsville at that time. She had a cousin who left. One cousin was afraid to come back for a family reunion.”

Taylor was among those who attended the 2015 ceremony in Brownsville where a historical marker was unveiled where his body was found 75 years after Williams’ death. She recalled a white neighbor asking her later what the event was about and the neighbor telling her that “there were certain roads our parents told us not to go down because certain people were down there and they were doing things that they didn’t approve of.”

“People don’t speak up against the things that are wrong,” Taylor said. “They are silent. And silence is the thing that hurts people.”

Much less is known about Persons. He is believed to have been married with one child.

“From the little bit that we know he was just an ordinary working man, trying to live his life,” Ashworth said. “Does he mean so little to us that his life does not matter? I don’t think so. I think his life does matter.”

Ashworth said his experience in memorializing Williams’ death is that family members can feel a sense of shame and fear long after the incident and beyond first-hand memory, where a sparse oral history becomes the memory.

“We need to know about the family of people who were lynched and knowing his family will tell us so much more about him. We need to be able to see this man not as just a put upon figure who was brutally mutilated,” he said. “We need to also see his humanity up to that point. Clearly he’s not what they said he was in 1917. I think the circumstantial evidence says this probably is not the person who did it. If this is not the person that did it, then who was Ell Persons? Who was this man?”