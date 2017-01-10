Exhibit Recalls Peter Bowman’s Inspiration

VOL. 132 | NO. 7 | Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Peter Bowman described himself as a “self-employed” artist on his application to teach at Memphis University School, the institution where he ended up serving as an art instructor from 1979 until 2008.

He was much more than that. Memphis College of Art – where Bowman graduated in 1967 when it was known as the Memphis Academy of Arts – has an exhibit now showing in his honor which carries a title that those who knew him will no doubt appreciate: “Beloved, Quirky and Covered in Paint.”

The Corinth, Miss., native died in 2015, but the exhibit – on view through Jan. 26 in the Rust Hall Main Gallery at 1930 Poplar Ave. – is a testament to the mark he made on those who knew him. That includes his students at MUS, many of whom were inspired to pursue careers in the arts; the Memphis arts community, of which he was a much-admired member; and anyone who came to appreciate his trademark landscape and still-life paintings that were characterized by thick layers of brightly colored paint.

As part of the MCA exhibit, Bowman’s artwork will be available for purchase, and part of the proceeds will benefit the college’s scholarship fund. A special reception will also take place Jan. 20.

The exhibit’s name certainly fits MCA Dean Remy Miller’s memory of the man. Bowman “really pushed paint around” and indeed was “always covered in paint.” But not to show off. He splashed color like he did everything else, grandly.

MUS headmaster Ellis Haguewood still remembers Bowman warmly, as a singular educator and champion of the school as well as the young men who passed through its halls.

“How long have you got?” Haguewood said when asked about Bowman, who earned his bachelor of fine arts degree from Memphis Academy of the Arts and a master of arts from Montana State University.

In addition to teaching at MUS, he also taught at Rhodes College and in the MCA’s Community Education program.

“I appreciated him very much,” Haguewood reminisces. “He gave more to the school than he got. We’re a better school because he was there.

“Here’s what I would say about him. He was a unique character. In his personality and so forth. Just a unique character. The kind you want to have in a boy’s independent school. You don’t want too many. But he was a memorable figure, a good art teacher and a very good faculty member.”

He was happy to chaperone a dance; attend an alumni function; and as uninterested in his appearance, Haguewood recalls, as he was “enthusiastic about food and snacks.”

“He inspired students to go into art, and a lot of students who never pursued art past the school still remember him very fondly. Some of them are businessmen who support the arts.”

Outside of the school, Bowman contributed his art to the annual Works of Heart auction benefitting the Memphis Child Advocacy Center. He was also an active member in Memphis’ Artists’ Link organization and Evergreen Presbyterian Church in Midtown.

Bowman’s work is included in the permanent collections at institutions like Rhodes College and Financial Federal, and he exhibited around the state, with shows at places like David Lusk Gallery, Memphis Botanic Garden, Dixon Gallery & Gardens, Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, Leu Art Gallery at Belmont University in Nashville, Hunter Museum of American Art in Chattanooga, and Memphis College of Art.