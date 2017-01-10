VOL. 132 | NO. 7 | Tuesday, January 10, 2017

PizzaRev will hold job fairs Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Thursday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its future location near International Paper at 6450 Poplar Ave., suite 119. The fast-casual eatery is looking to hire 50 crew members. Interested applicants can apply in person or visit pleaseapplyonline.com/tennrev to begin the process online.

The Fourth Bluff Ice Rink in Mississippi River Park will offer ice skating lessons Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Taught by the Figure Skating Club of Memphis, the 30-minute lessons are included with the $10 ice rink admission, which also includes skate rental. Visit memphisriverfront.com for hours, events and activities.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Eric Eurich of FocalPoint Business Coaching will present “Achieving Success in 2017.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Facing History and Ourselves and Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will continue the Upstanders Film Series with a screening of “Watchers of the Sky” Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Brooks, 1934 Poplar Ave. Each Wednesday in January, the museum will screen a film celebrating individuals who speak out, stand up for others and create positive change, followed by a discussion facilitated by Facing History and Ourselves. Cost is free. Visit brooksmuseum.org.

“Breaking the Rules & Getting the Job” author Angela Copeland will hold a discussion and book signing Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at South Main Book Juggler, 548 S. Main St. Visit copelandcoaching.com.

Volunteer 4 Memphis, a four-day service project hosted by Volunteer Memphis and United Way of the Mid-South in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will take place Friday through Monday, Jan. 13-16. The schedule includes Youth & Education Friday, Family & Friends Saturday, Service Sunday and Clean Up Monday. Visit volunteermemphis.org for volunteer ideas and opportunities for each day.

David Lusk Gallery will hold an opening reception for Tad Lauritzen Wright’s “The Politics of Power” Friday, Jan. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Wright’s exhibition will be on display through Jan. 28; an artist talk will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. Visit davidluskgallery.com.