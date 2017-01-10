Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 7 | Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Elusive High-Speed Internet Sprouts in Rural Tennessee

The Associated Press

Updated 2:41PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Rural Scott County could serve as a model for how grant money can be leveraged to spur much-needed infrastructure investments such as high-speed Internet.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2iw1xMn) reports that Scott County, located 60 miles northwest of Knoxville, is classified by the state as economically distressed, but its local cooperative now has some of the fastest internet services in the nation.

Recent county upgrades that include 2,700 miles of fiber installation stem from a $67 million federal grant awarded to Highland Telephone Cooperative in 2010, part of the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

The benefits have been wide-ranging and have helped local businesses, schools and health care clinics.

Gov. Bill Haslam has created a group within his administration to study how to improve rural broadband access across the state.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 419
MORTGAGES 0 0 479
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 115 115 719
BANKRUPTCIES 23 23 257
BUSINESS LICENSES 3 3 109
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 1 1 294
MARRIAGE LICENSES 4 4 82

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.