VOL. 132 | NO. 7 | Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Graceland to Renovate Racquetball Court

Graceland plans to restore what is now the “trophy room” at Elvis Presley’s estate to a racquetball court on the way to the March 2 opening of a $45 million entertainment complex that will include the world’s largest Elvis museum.

The separate building in the back of the Whitehaven mansion originally was built as a racquetball court. But in Graceland’s conversion to a museum in the wake of Presley’s death in 1977, it has evolved into a glass-case display area that includes his gold records and jumpsuits as well as other music industry accolades.

With the opening of the 200,000-square-foot complex, named “Elvis Presley’s Memphis,” those items will move across Elvis Presley Boulevard to what Graceland bills as the world’s largest Elvis Presley museum.

“Our facilities haven’t enabled us to share much more than a small piece of the story,” said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings LLC, in a written statement. “Now with Elvis Presley’s Memphis, you will be able to truly experience all that Memphis offered Elvis.”

The complex also includes a new auto museum combined with a theater space, a 20,000-square-foot soundstage featuring live entertainment and movie screenings, and two themed restaurants as well as Presley’s two jets.

The March 2-5 opening weekend will include a lineup of performances and events to be revealed as the date draws closer. Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, will attend the opening ceremonies.

– Bill Dries

Opponents of Dairy Expansion To Host Community Meeting

A group of Midtown citizens who are opposed to the expansion of Turner Dairy’s Madison Avenue location will hold a public meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m. in the Hattiloo Theatre lobby, 37 S. Cooper St.

At the heart of the issue is a nearly 3-acre tract of land that Turner Holdings owns. The land is presently zoned for commercial and mixed-use, but Turner is hoping to rezone it for industrial use.

The group plans to discuss its options going forward with the hopes of preventing the rezoning of the parcel in question. The Memphis City Council will discuss Turner’s request at its Jan. 17 meeting.

“My objection to the expansion is not against the dairy but it’s in affirmation for adjacent residential and retail properties,” Sam Goff, president of the Midtown Memphis Development Corporation, said in a release.

– Patrick Lantrip

American Home Shield Hosts Tuesday Job Fair

American Home Shield is about to fill 200 full-time jobs at its Memphis call center and is holding a job fair Tuesday, Jan. 10, for applicants.

The job fair from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. is at the call center, 6399 Shelby View Drive, suite 104.

The jobs pay $10 to $16 an hour based on experience and begin monthly over the next four months. Applicants should bring a resume and wear professional attire. Job seekers can also learn more about the positions and apply online at careers.servicemaster.com.

– Bill Dries

UTHSC Taps New Director For Plough Center

Dr. Harry Kochat has been named the new director of the Plough Center for Sterile Drug Delivery Systems at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Recruited by Dr. Ken Brown, executive vice chancellor and chief operations officer at UTHSC, Kochat will direct the Plough Center’s two pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities on campus.

One facility has been in operation since 1963, producing small-batch preclinical and phase 1 drugs, and offering testing and training in aseptic manufacturing and production. The other is a $16 million state-of-the-art facility in the final phase of construction at 208 S. Dudley St. on the eastern edge of the UTHSC campus.

The new facility will expand the university’s pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities to include development and production of drugs from the preclinical to the commercial. Those will be for companies ranging from startups to pharmaceutical giants. It will also house three 800-square-foot PODs, which will serve as sterile environments for manufacturing the pharmaceuticals.

– Andy Meek

Arc Mid-South Planning Disability Day on the Hill

Advocates for those with disabilities are heading to Nashville Feb. 8 for Disability Day on the Hill, an annual meeting with state lawmakers to discuss legislative issues.

The Arc Mid-South will be providing accessible bus transportation for this event, leaving at 5:30 a.m. from its offices at 3485 Poplar Ave., and returning by 6:30 p.m.

The fee for participation is $35, which includes a one-year membership to The Arc Mid-South, a nonprofit United Way agency that provides family support and advocacy services, career development and job placement to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down syndrome and autism.

Personal assistants accompanying an individual with a disability can attend free of charge. Applications and fees are due by Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. For more information, contact Sandra Hawkins at 901-507-8568 or shawkins@thearcmidsouth.org.

– Daily News staff

Tigers Roll Tulane In New Orleans

Markel Crawford and Dedric Lawson each scored 24 points as the University of Memphis defeated Tulane 80-59 on Saturday, Jan. 7, in New Orleans.

Crawford was a career-best 5 of 6 from 3-point range and hit 8 of 11 shots overall. He also picked up American Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 21.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for the week. Lawson added 10 rebounds to his effort for his 13th double-double of the season. He also had five blocks, three assists and two steals. Lawson made the AAC Weekly Honor Roll.

K.J. Lawson scored 13 points with eight rebounds. Jimario Rivers tied his career high with eight rebounds, and Jeremiah Martin pulled down a career-best seven rebounds.

Memphis improved to 12-4 overall, 2-1 in American Athletic Conference play; Tulane fell to 3-12 and 0-3.

The Tigers next play at Tulsa on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. and the game will be carried on ESPNews.

– Don Wade

Paragon Bank Raises Nearly $39,000 for United Way

Paragon Bank recently completed its annual fundraising campaign for United Way of the Mid-South with an increase in employee participation and monetary donations.

The bank, which is in its 11th consecutive year raising money for United Way, had 78.5 percent employee participation and raised a total of $38,658. Donations rose 26.3 percent, or $8,050, over last year’s effort.

The campaign kicked off in the beginning of December, and employees were offered incentives to participate through company drawings and giveaways.

– Daily News staff