VOL. 132 | NO. 7 | Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Consumers Increased Borrowing at Fastest Pace in 3 Months

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics Writer

Updated 2:40PM
WASHINGTON (AP) – Consumers increased their borrowing in November at the fastest pace in three months.

The Federal Reserve says total borrowing in November climbed $24.5 billion, compared to a smaller $16.2 billion in October. The increase pushed total debt to a fresh record of $3.75 trillion.

The acceleration reflected a big jump in the category that covers credit card debt, which rose $11 billion, compared to a much smaller $2.4 billion increase in October. It was the largest monthly advance since March and was a good sign at the start of the holiday shopping season.

Growth in the category that covers auto loans and student loans slowed a bit in November, showing a rise of $13.5 billion after a $13.8 billion increase in October.

