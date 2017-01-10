VOL. 132 | NO. 7 | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Let's Grow
Michael Graber
Becoming A Partner of Choice
BY MICHAEL GRABER
Updated 2:17PM
A talk by Johnson & Johnson executives Janette Edelstein, director external innovation, and Chris Ryan, director innovation sourcing.
Edelstein began by harkening to the company’s values: “Our goal is to be smart, focused and purposeful, based on the J&J credo.”
“Our global footprint requires that we go deeper than a supplier relationship. We prefer to call our suppliers partners.”
With brands such as Aveeno, Johnson’s Baby, Band-Aid, Tylenol, Neutrogena, Visine and others, the company needs to keep the innovation pipeline full – and there are more solutions outside the organization than inside, she says.
Being a large organization with a Pharma bent, Johnson & Johnson looks externally to “co-create with the world to accelerate new consumer solutions.”
Discover, Design, De-Risk and Deliver is the method J&J developed.
J&J innovation centers handle the front end of Discover. Market screening and learning plan validations help the Design process. Partners help De-Risk and Deliver solutions to the market.
Advanced Sourcing & Innovation. J&J tries to think through a joint value creation to ensure world-class capabilities, build a collaborative and performance-based partnership model, and manage the relationship with key financial metrics with a three- to five-year view.
This helps manage the pipeline while speeding up the timelines.
External innovation myth-busters:
1. Innovation business models founded on strategic areas and funded.
2. We need optimized resources based on capabilities of partners – so it is a blend of internal and external.
3. Synergy improves efficiency – and makes time to market faster.
Two case studies of this method are Band-Aid and Neutrogena. Partnerships enabled J&J to launch in a year. “By leveraging partners’ capabilities and development processes, we can get to market faster,” Edelstein says. “I want our partners to feel like they own these equities as much as J&J does.”
The Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask empowers consumers to pay $40 to perform a treatment for which they would have to pay much more and spend more time having performed at a dermatologist office. The Shower Care Band-Aid meets a wound-care need for consumers that J&J did not develop in-house.
“Partnerships aid our overall pipeline and pipeline development, creating platforms for sustained innovation,” she says.
Key focus areas for external innovation business model:
1. Focused empowered teams (dedicated teams)
2. Quicker decision making
3. Process toolkit – clear expectations
4. Clear guidance on strategy for external innovation scope
5. Better-defined agreements for partnerships (aids activation and efficiency).
Michael Graber, managing partner of the Southern Growth Studio, can be reached at southerngrowthstudio.com.