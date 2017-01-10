Becoming A Partner of Choice

VOL. 132 | NO. 7 | Tuesday, January 10, 2017

A talk by Johnson & Johnson executives Janette Edelstein, director external innovation, and Chris Ryan, director innovation sourcing.

Edelstein began by harkening to the company’s values: “Our goal is to be smart, focused and purposeful, based on the J&J credo.”

“Our global footprint requires that we go deeper than a supplier relationship. We prefer to call our suppliers partners.”

With brands such as Aveeno, Johnson’s Baby, Band-Aid, Tylenol, Neutrogena, Visine and others, the company needs to keep the innovation pipeline full – and there are more solutions outside the organization than inside, she says.

Being a large organization with a Pharma bent, Johnson & Johnson looks externally to “co-create with the world to accelerate new consumer solutions.”

Discover, Design, De-Risk and Deliver is the method J&J developed.

J&J innovation centers handle the front end of Discover. Market screening and learning plan validations help the Design process. Partners help De-Risk and Deliver solutions to the market.

Advanced Sourcing & Innovation. J&J tries to think through a joint value creation to ensure world-class capabilities, build a collaborative and performance-based partnership model, and manage the relationship with key financial metrics with a three- to five-year view.

This helps manage the pipeline while speeding up the timelines.

External innovation myth-busters:

1. Innovation business models founded on strategic areas and funded.

2. We need optimized resources based on capabilities of partners – so it is a blend of internal and external.

3. Synergy improves efficiency – and makes time to market faster.

Two case studies of this method are Band-Aid and Neutrogena. Partnerships enabled J&J to launch in a year. “By leveraging partners’ capabilities and development processes, we can get to market faster,” Edelstein says. “I want our partners to feel like they own these equities as much as J&J does.”

The Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask empowers consumers to pay $40 to perform a treatment for which they would have to pay much more and spend more time having performed at a dermatologist office. The Shower Care Band-Aid meets a wound-care need for consumers that J&J did not develop in-house.

“Partnerships aid our overall pipeline and pipeline development, creating platforms for sustained innovation,” she says.

Key focus areas for external innovation business model:

1. Focused empowered teams (dedicated teams)

2. Quicker decision making

3. Process toolkit – clear expectations

4. Clear guidance on strategy for external innovation scope

5. Better-defined agreements for partnerships (aids activation and efficiency).

Michael Graber, managing partner of the Southern Growth Studio, can be reached at southerngrowthstudio.com.