Time Running Out to Save Laurelwood Bookstore

VOL. 132 | NO. 29 | Thursday, February 09, 2017

After about four weeks of gathering signatures for a petition to try and keep The Booksellers at Laurelwood from closing its doors, White Station High School senior Emmett Miskell is now moving his effort into an 11th-hour action phase.

Next week – the day after Valentine’s Day – he’s helping lead an all-day “love campaign” for the independent East Memphis bookstore that last month announced its finances had become untenable and the end was at hand. The campaign includes the planned launch of a website so supporters of the store can post supportive messages and stories, and supporters will also be encouraged to share messages via social media through the hashtags #LoveForBooksellers and #MemphisGetsLit.

A GoFundMe page has also been launched with a $1,200 goal. And the campaign is looking to gather statements of support from authors – all part of a collective final push toward trying to turn things around for a bookstore that has been in a liquidation sale for a few weeks.

In an interview, Miskell acknowledged the effort has become an uphill battle. The 3,000 signatures collected through the digital petition he launched, though, is one reason he has hope things might turn around yet.

“The recent trend Memphis has seen over the past six years hasn’t been kind to Memphis bookstores, and by starting this petition we were making a statement that bookstores are loved by thousands of Memphians across the city,” he said. “With over 3,000 signatures reached as of last week, this became more (than) a movement. It became a passion. The feedback and support I received immediately after starting the petition was incredible and completely unexpected.”

The community response to the effort, he says, has brought him close to tears several times over the past several weeks. It’s been a long journey from Miskell’s days as a young child – he can recall when he was a 7-year-old constantly begging his mother to take him back to “the train table” in the back of the store, a small kid-sized table filled with trains.

He’d spend hours there and remembers also learning to read thanks to the store’s pile of Dr. Seuss books.

The campaign to save the store has received mostly positive feedback, he said. But others have expressed skepticism that such an effort could do anything to keep a store open that is poised to fall victim to the same economic trends that have proven too much for hundreds of independent shops across the country to overcome.

Indeed, store owner Neil Van Uum said he was appreciative of the effort but that interest from prospective buyers and investors is all but non-existent at the moment. “They’ve pretty much gone silent,” is how he put it.

Much of the inventory inside the 25,000-square-foot store, which employs about 50 people, has begun to be packed up and sold, as the closing sale has been under way and continues through this month. Undeterred, Miskell is poised to kick off one more last-ditch effort Feb. 15.

“I will be running an ad campaign on Facebook and Twitter to encourage people to use #LoveForBooksellers and #MemphisGetsLit to share their messages about Booksellers,” he said. “I want to jumpstart this movement on February 15th and have it spread like wildfire across the Mid-South throughout the day. I hope that some other local businesses and bookstores will join in on the love campaign and post something with #LoveForBooksellers.

“The end goal from the very beginning of this has always been to save Booksellers, and despite the sad outlook many may have on the future of Booksellers, I have two words for you: Have hope.”