Team Recommends 100-Plus Changes for Nashville Schools

VOL. 132 | NO. 29 | Thursday, February 09, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A transition team has provided the leader of Nashville Metro Public Schools with more than 100 recommendations to improve student achievement in the district.

Media outlets report that the 47-member transition team was formed in July during Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph's first month on the job. It was tasked with informing the new director on the needs of the district.

The recommendations include short- and long-term goals. They include making sure students are college and career ready by graduation and developing clear ways to track the district's progress.

It's unclear whether Joseph will follow every recommendation, because he says many have major budget implications.

The transition team was led by Vanderbilt University Vice Chancellor David Williams and Betty Molina Morgan, president of the Morgan Education Group.

