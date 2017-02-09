Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 29 | Thursday, February 09, 2017

Pearl’s Oyster House to Open Second Location in Cordova

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 11:07AM
South Main seafood mainstay Pearl’s Oyster House will soon have a second location in Cordova.

A $717,931 building permit was filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to remodel an existing building at 8106 Cordova Center Drive for a restaurant.

The Fleming Co. is listed as the contractor on the permit and Pearl’s Oyster House and Ray Porter are listed as both the owner and tenant.

In Dec. 28 warranty deed, POH GTP LLC bought the location from TM Partners for $1.15 million, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

The 7,560-square-foot building was built in 1998 and sits on .97 acres near the intersection of Cordova Center Drive and Germantown Parkway, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property

The property was last appraised for $975,700 in 2016.

