New Tri-State Defender Has Credibility, Influence in the Community

VOL. 132 | NO. 29 | Thursday, February 09, 2017

When president and publisher Bernal E. Smith II speaks about his newspaper, The New Tri-State Defender, and how business is conducted today and what’s necessary for success going forward, he sounds like just about any other newspaper executive trying to navigate today’s quick-change media world.

“Produce great local content, aggregate content from other places and disseminate it creatively,” Smith said of the TSD’s mission.

But when the newspaper’s 65th birthday is celebrated with the black-tie Legends and Leaders Gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, past, present and future will be fused together. Russ Wigginton, vice president for external programs at Rhodes College and previously a history professor at the school, wrote a story about the Tri-State Defender on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

Wigginton recalls the first edition from 1951 introducing itself to the local African-America community with these words: “The Tri-State Defender: It’s Your Baby.”

Said Wigginton: “It has been a reliable, respectable and resilient voice that people have counted on. And perhaps as a byproduct, maybe taken for granted a little because that’s what happens when you develop confidence in something.”

The media landscape is always shifting and the paper underwent rebranding in 2013 when it was acquired by Smith’s BEST Media Properties Inc. Smith says the core of the TSD was and remains its credibility and influence in the community. In the beginning, it was the only option in Memphis for an African-American perspective.

“It was the only outlet we had to voice our opinion on what you thought was right and wrong,” said Sidney Chism, both a former state senator and Shelby County commissioner. “If you’ve been here as long as I have, you know the history of Memphis would not be complete without the Tri-State Defender.”

To be sure, the paper chronicled the civil rights era in a way that other Memphis media did not, Wigginton says, calling for action instead of just passively documenting events.

“They were an integral part of the civil rights movement,” Chism said.

Wigginton has studied African-American newspapers across the country and says the TSD is in the top tier. In 1991 when Willie Herenton became the city’s first African-America mayor, the newspaper’s coverage reflected “tremendous pride in his being elected,” Wigginton said, but in time the narrative evolved.

“I don’t think they were easy on him,” he said of Herenton, who is one of the “Legends” honorees at the gala. “In some ways they were harder on him because people’s expectations were so high.”

Wigginton says it was somewhat the same with the election of America’s first African-American president. Having Barack Obama in the White House was a source of pride and a cause for celebration, but it again raised the bar of expectations.

Chism says the newspaper has maintained a good reputation by consistently staying above the fray of the moment.

“They don’t report incidents for the sake of having a headline,” he said.

Their relevance also comes from being able to go behind the scenes when many other local media outlets cannot.

“When we publish something, it is received with a different level of trust than some new blog,” Smith said. “We’ve been able to have relationships with the organizers and protesters with Black Lives Matter. We’ve been on the front lines of that movement.”

Smith says it was important to him that the upcoming anniversary celebration honor past pioneers, such as former Shelby County and Memphis mayor A C Wharton, Southern Heritage Classic founder Fred Jones, retired Memphis City Schools board commissioner Sara Lewis, and others, as well as recognize present-day leaders ranging from state Rep. Raumesh Akbari to civil rights leader and pastor Rev. Earle J. Fisher to Roblin J. Webb, founder/CEO of Freedom Preparatory Academy.

“Part of what we wanted to do was look back to those people that have been newsmakers, decision-makers and door-openers in the Mid-South,” Smith said. “But it’s also important to look forward to the next 65 years. We’ve got a new generation of leaders and we wanted to recognize those leaders and connect the continuum of leadership in our community.”

The Legends and Leaders Gala is open to the public and will begin at 6:30. Feb. 18 at the Domino’s Event Center at 501 St. Jude Place in Memphis. Tickets can be purchased for $65 or a VIP table of 10 is available for $700. A portion of the proceeds will support the I-Read Foundation and the Barbershops, Books and Boys Youth Literacy initiative. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact The New Tri-State Defender at (901) 523-1818.