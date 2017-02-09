VOL. 132 | NO. 29 | Thursday, February 09, 2017

Memphis Open Hall of Fame To Induct Chamberlain

Local tennis legend Phil Chamberlain will be inducted into the Memphis Open Hall of Fame as part of the Memphis Open tennis tournament.

Chamberlain will be honored during a ceremony to be conducted between the first and second matches of the evening session on Thursday, Feb. 16.

A native of Perth, Australia, Chamberlain’s impact on tennis in Memphis began at the University of Memphis, where he was the number one singles player, leading that team to a NCAA national ranking of 18.

Following graduation, he was named Tennessee Professional of the Year in both 1979 and 1982. During that time, Chamberlain served as an assistant coach at his alma mater from 1979 to 1980.

After nearly two decades away from the University of Memphis, he returned as head coach from 1999 to 2005, where he led the Tigers back to a spot in the national rankings.

Chamberlain is no stranger to the Memphis Open, serving as its tournament director from 2005 to 2008, following a 20-year run as assistant tournament director beginning in 1984 at the Racquet Club of Memphis. He also served as the club’s director of tennis for 30 years, from 1978 to 2008.

Chamberlain currently is director of tennis for Memphis University School, where he coaches the MUS and Hutchison varsity teams and the MUS lower school tennis team. As director of the Dunavant Wellford Tennis Center at MUS, he runs sanctioned adult and junior tournaments and coaches USTA adult tennis league teams.

Curb Market Moving, Sells Property to Hattie B’s

Popular Nashville restaurant Hattie B’s Hot Chicken has bought The Curb Market’s Cooper-Young location as the market prepares to move to Crosstown Concourse.

The Curb Market, which is owned by Peter Schutt, president of The Daily News Publishing Co., opened last March in the former Easy Way at 596 S. Cooper St. That store will close Sunday, Feb. 12, to begin the move to an 8,500-square-foot bay in Crosstown Concourse – nearly quadruple the size of its current space.

Schutt confirmed the sale of the property to Hattie B’s, which currently operates two locations in Nashville and one in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Curb Market takes its name from the marketplace on Cleveland Street north of Poplar Avenue and south of the concourse that existed for more than 50 years. The store features produce and other food and artisan goods from local farmers in the region.

The Crosstown location, which was announced in September, will include an in-house butcher shop for fresh cuts of meat and homemade sausage. It also will offer a wider selection of locally grown vegetables, fruit, dairy, beef and pork, as well as an al fresco dining area.

Earlier this month, contractor Grinder, Taber & Grinder Inc. filed a $550,000 building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for tenant infill.

Crosstown Concourse’s grand opening is scheduled for May 13.

Council Creates Budget For Zoo Parking Expansion Design

Memphis City Council members voted Tuesday, Feb. 7, to establish a city budget line item for the architecture and engineering design of an expansion of Memphis Zoo parking in Overton Park. The money to pay for the planning will come from the zoo and the Overton Park Conservancy with no expense to the city.

In other matters, council members approved plans for a five-story, 105-room hotel near New Brunswick Road and U.S. 64 in the Wolfchase area as well as an amended plan for a Downtown hotel on the northwest corner of Madison Avenue and B.B. King Boulevard that calls for the addition of a nine-story building.

The council also approved an appeal by an East Memphis homeowners group of an earlier Land Use Control Board decision permitting an AutoZone store to have a sign 18 feet tall in a retail area at Kirby Parkway and Kirby Gate. The retail development borders a residential area, and the homeowners contended the sign should be no taller than 10 feet, which is the standard for what are considered “transitional” areas.

But David Baker, an attorney representing AutoZone in the matter, pointed to other signs in the same development, including a 35-foot high Kroger sign, a 20-foot tall Exxon sign and a 25-foot Walgreens sign.

Council member Frank Colvett, whose district includes the area, urged the council to approve the homeowners’ appeal. The council vote was 12-1 in favor, with council chairman Berlin Boyd as the only no vote.

Meanwhile, the council approved on third and final reading an ordinance that sets new rules for the sale of surplus city property. The change drafted by councilman Kemp Conrad allows the city to get an appraised value for the property and insists the minimum bid be set at that amount. It also sets standards for the use of surplus city property.

The council also honored Whitehaven activist Hazel Moore with its annual Humanitarian of the Year award at Tuesday’s session.

Moore has organized numerous civic events in Whitehaven, including the Whitehaven Christmas parade, through a nonprofit group as well as through her beauty parlor. Moore is often referred to as the “mayor of Whitehaven.”

MLB’s RBI Institute Coming to Memphis

Major League Baseball’s Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program will host its biennial RBI Institute in Memphis next week.

Scheduled for Feb. 16-19, the training conference draws coaches and league administrators within RBI affiliations from throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Curacao.

The RBI Institute covers topics such as league operations, players’ health on and off the field – including anti-bullying and drug-free lifestyles – educational programs, best practices, coaches training, league finances, equipment procurement and more.

In conjunction with the conference, MLB and the Memphis Redbirds are hosting a free Play Ball event Feb. 18 at which MLB will make a donation to Pitch In For Baseball toward baseball and softball equipment that will benefit youth in Memphis public schools.

The event, which takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at AutoZone Park, 200 Union Ave. is free and open to children ages 6-13. Parents can register their kids online at http://bit.ly/2kk9ebZ or on site starting at 3:30 p.m.

Participants should wear sneakers; they do not need to bring gloves or bats. Each participant will receive a Play Ball T-shirt.

The Redbirds have hosted an RBI site since 1998, where boys and girls ages 6-16 join with children from their own community to form teams that travel throughout the city to play each other.

Memphis RBI began with six locations and has grown to serve 12 communities and more than 1,000 participants.

Its mission is to increase participation and interest in baseball and softball among underserved youth through instructional and competitive play, while encouraging youth to achieve academically, demonstrate good sportsmanship, and contribute positively to the community.

