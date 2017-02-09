Midtown Market Plan Scaled Back To Keep McLean and Union Hotel

VOL. 132 | NO. 29 | Thursday, February 09, 2017

The proposed Midtown Market mixed-use development at Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard has changed as the developers continue to seek financing and adjust more than a year after they unveiled an ambitious but tentative plan.

Belz Enterprises and Harbour Retail Partners, the developers of the ambitious project outline the smaller scale of what is now a $33.5 million project, compared to the original $43.5 million project, in a memo to the Center City Revenue Finance Corporation.

It keeps the eight-story vacant Artisan Hotel and renovates it as an apartment building with 175 units in place of the original plan to demolish it and build 188 new apartments. The Towery office building at the southwest corner of the intersection would still be demolished.

And the developers still intend to bring a “national gourmet store into the anchor tenant position of the retail.”

“The original development proposal was not able to move forward as planned,” the memo posted by the CCRFC Wednesday, Feb. 8, reads. “The developer has worked diligently to revise the scope and feels confident that the revised project can get financed and built with the assistance of a PILOT.”

Belz HRP Partners is seeking a revision to the 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for the project approved by the CCRFC in October 2015. The CCRFC board takes up the matter at its Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting.

With hotel building remaining in the new plan, the square footage for commercial development on the corner would go from 30,500 square feet in the original plan to 27,500 square feet in the revised plan. That includes 9,541 square feet of small shop retail and 17,904 square feet of existing retail and restaurant space.

The retail strip further west on the Union Avenue side would remain and be renovated. Plans for 513 parking spaces split between apartment residents and retail customers are now 288 total spaces on a new surface parking lot and using the existing parking on site.