Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 29 | Thursday, February 09, 2017

FedEx Subsidiary Launches New Fulfillment Platform

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 3:02PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

FedEx Corp. subsidiary FedEx Supply Chain announced the launch of FedEx Fulfillment, an e-commerce solution that helps businesses manage inventory for their retail stores.

The new service is designed to help small and medium-sized companies with warehousing, fulfillment, packaging, transportation and reverse logistics.

“FedEx Fulfillment gives small and medium-sized businesses the potential to achieve profitable and scalable growth,” said FedEx Supply Chain senior vice president Ryan Kelly in a statement. “Online shoppers show deep-rooted loyalty to brands with fast shipments, easy returns, positive customer service experiences and flexible delivery options.”

Customers can use the new platform to track items, manage inventory, analyze trends and make more informed decisions by better understanding shoppers’ spending behaviors. In addition, FedEx says that FedEx Fulfillment has one of the industry’s latest same-day fulfillment cut-off times, two-day ground shipping to the majority of the U.S. population, and the capabilities for a hassle-free returns process.

FedEx Supply Chain, previously known as Genco, is a third-party logistics provider that offers businesses comprehensive logistics solutions, including warehousing, distribution, transportation, e-commerce fulfillment and reverse logistics.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 58 230 2,035
MORTGAGES 76 286 2,565
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 414 4,108
BANKRUPTCIES 55 166 1,532
BUSINESS LICENSES 37 96 698
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 155 1,636
MARRIAGE LICENSES 12 51 333

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.