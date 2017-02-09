FedEx Subsidiary Launches New Fulfillment Platform

VOL. 132 | NO. 29 | Thursday, February 09, 2017

FedEx Corp. subsidiary FedEx Supply Chain announced the launch of FedEx Fulfillment, an e-commerce solution that helps businesses manage inventory for their retail stores.

The new service is designed to help small and medium-sized companies with warehousing, fulfillment, packaging, transportation and reverse logistics.

“FedEx Fulfillment gives small and medium-sized businesses the potential to achieve profitable and scalable growth,” said FedEx Supply Chain senior vice president Ryan Kelly in a statement. “Online shoppers show deep-rooted loyalty to brands with fast shipments, easy returns, positive customer service experiences and flexible delivery options.”

Customers can use the new platform to track items, manage inventory, analyze trends and make more informed decisions by better understanding shoppers’ spending behaviors. In addition, FedEx says that FedEx Fulfillment has one of the industry’s latest same-day fulfillment cut-off times, two-day ground shipping to the majority of the U.S. population, and the capabilities for a hassle-free returns process.

FedEx Supply Chain, previously known as Genco, is a third-party logistics provider that offers businesses comprehensive logistics solutions, including warehousing, distribution, transportation, e-commerce fulfillment and reverse logistics.