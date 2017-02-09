VOL. 132 | NO. 29 | Thursday, February 09, 2017

Shelby County Real Estate Road Show, co-sponsored by Shelby County Trustee David Lenoir and Chandler Reports, will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Memphis Area Association of Realtors, 6393 Poplar Ave. Learn about the county’s tax sale process and anti-blight initiative, as well as how to bid on commercial, industrial and residential properties through the Civic Source online system. Cost is free. Register at eventbrite.com or email kwhitaker@shelbycountytrustee.com.

The Memphis in May International Festival Volunteer Expo will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Potential volunteers will learn about Memphis in May volunteer committees and their various roles within the festival. For more information, email volunteer@memphisinmay.org or visit memphisinmay.org.

Home Show of the Mid-South will be held Friday through Sunday, Feb. 10-12, at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. Exhibitors will showcase home decor, lighting, pools, patios, services and more. Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak From HGTV's "Good Bones" will hold seminars Saturday at noon and Sunday at 3 p.m., followed by meet-and-greets. Visit memphishomeshow.com for show hours, tickets and other details.

Fisher Phillips law firm will hold a seminar titled “What President Trump’s Immigration Ban Means for You” Friday, Feb. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Great Hall & Conference Center, 1900 S. Germantown Road. Presented by Fisher Phillips partner David Jones, it will cover how the ban will impact your business, steps employers can take to protect affected workers, and additional immigration issues that arise between now and the seminar. Email atasman@fisherphillips.com for details.

Porter-Leath’s Early Childhood Academy will hold a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting Friday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. at the academy, 628 Alice Ave. The academy encompasses a 16-room preschool and the Teacher Excellence Program, a teacher training center developed in partnership with Shelby County Schools. Visit porterleath.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host Wine, Whiskey & Chocolates Friday, Feb. 10, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Chocolatier Phillip Ashley is creating an array of designer chocolates and confections to pair with select whiskey, wines, and cocktails. Tickets are $50 for members and $60 for nonmembers, and include chocolate/drink pairings, hors d'oeuvres and live music. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com for details.