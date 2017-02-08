Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 28 | Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Stomach Bug, The Flu? Several Tennessee School Systems Shut

The Associated Press

Updated 3:01PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Several school systems around Tennessee have temporarily closed because a number of students and teachers have come down with the flu or a stomach bug.

Tennessee Health Department spokeswoman Shelley Walker says officials are not aware of any illness outbreaks, but cautions it is still flu season. A map from the Centers for Disease Control shows that Tennessee has been one of the states hardest hit by an influenza-like illness.

Knox County school officials announced their system in eastern Tennessee would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of illness. District spokeswoman Carly Harrington said many students and teachers had been sick with respiratory illness, intestinal viruses and confirmed flu in some cases.

Local media reports say a number of districts in East and Middle Tennessee closed because of sickness.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 58 230 2,035
MORTGAGES 76 286 2,565
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 414 4,108
BANKRUPTCIES 53 164 1,530
BUSINESS LICENSES 37 96 698
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 155 1,636
MARRIAGE LICENSES 12 51 333

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.