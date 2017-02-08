Pure Foods Files for Bankruptcy, Seeks Buyer

VOL. 132 | NO. 28 | Wednesday, February 08, 2017

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) – A year after celebrating the opening of its global headquarters in East Tennessee, Pure Foods Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Kingsport Times News (http://bit.ly/2kOr5Is) reports Pure Foods President and CEO John Frostad said the company is seeking a buyer. According to court records, the specialty snack food maker, which produces nutrient-dense and low-fat specialty snack foods, estimates it owes between $1 million and $10 million to more than 100 creditors.

In a news release, Pure Foods said it invested $22 million to build the 88,000-square-foot facility in Kingsport, which was expected to create more than 270 jobs in Sullivan County over five years.

Frostad said the hope is that a buyer will continue to operate the facility and grow the business.

___

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, www.timesnews.net

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.