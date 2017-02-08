VOL. 132 | NO. 28 | Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Leadership development coach Shelley Baur will present “Creating Honest Conversations to Build Better Relationships.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Project Management Institute Memphis Chapter will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Guest speaker Johnathan Gifford, manager for Hilton Worldwide website and mobile activities, will present discuss continuous delivery and devops. Visit pmimemphis.org for details.

Teach901 will hold a job fair Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway S. More than 30 school operators in the greater Memphis area will be represented. Visit teach901.com for details and registration.

Shelby County Real Estate Road Show, co-sponsored by Shelby County Trustee David Lenoir and Chandler Reports, will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Memphis Area Association of Realtors, 6393 Poplar Ave. Learn about the county’s tax sale process and anti-blight initiative, as well as how to bid on commercial, industrial and residential properties through the Civic Source online system. Cost is free. Register at eventbrite.com or email kwhitaker@shelbycountytrustee.com.

The Memphis in May International Festival Volunteer Expo will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Potential volunteers will learn about Memphis in May volunteer committees and their various roles within the festival. For more information, email volunteer@memphisinmay.org or visit memphisinmay.org.

Fisher Phillips law firm will hold a seminar titled “What President Trump’s Immigration Ban Means for You” Friday, Feb. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Great Hall & Conference Center, 1900 S. Germantown Road. Presented by Fisher Phillips partner David Jones, it will cover how the ban will impact your business, steps employers can take to protect affected workers, and additional immigration issues that arise between now and the seminar. Email atasman@fisherphillips.com for details.

Porter-Leath’s Early Childhood Academy will hold a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting Friday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. at the academy, 628 Alice Ave. The academy encompasses a 16-room preschool and the Teacher Excellence Program, a teacher training center developed in partnership with Shelby County Schools. Visit porterleath.org.