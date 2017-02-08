Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 28 | Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Events

Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Leadership development coach Shelley Baur will present “Creating Honest Conversations to Build Better Relationships.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Project Management Institute Memphis Chapter will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Guest speaker Johnathan Gifford, manager for Hilton Worldwide website and mobile activities, will present discuss continuous delivery and devops. Visit pmimemphis.org for details.

Teach901 will hold a job fair Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway S. More than 30 school operators in the greater Memphis area will be represented. Visit teach901.com for details and registration.

Shelby County Real Estate Road Show, co-sponsored by Shelby County Trustee David Lenoir and Chandler Reports, will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Memphis Area Association of Realtors, 6393 Poplar Ave. Learn about the county’s tax sale process and anti-blight initiative, as well as how to bid on commercial, industrial and residential properties through the Civic Source online system. Cost is free. Register at eventbrite.com or email kwhitaker@shelbycountytrustee.com.

The Memphis in May International Festival Volunteer Expo will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Potential volunteers will learn about Memphis in May volunteer committees and their various roles within the festival. For more information, email volunteer@memphisinmay.org or visit memphisinmay.org.

Fisher Phillips law firm will hold a seminar titled “What President Trump’s Immigration Ban Means for You” Friday, Feb. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Great Hall & Conference Center, 1900 S. Germantown Road. Presented by Fisher Phillips partner David Jones, it will cover how the ban will impact your business, steps employers can take to protect affected workers, and additional immigration issues that arise between now and the seminar. Email atasman@fisherphillips.com for details.

Porter-Leath’s Early Childhood Academy will hold a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting Friday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. at the academy, 628 Alice Ave. The academy encompasses a 16-room preschool and the Teacher Excellence Program, a teacher training center developed in partnership with Shelby County Schools. Visit porterleath.org.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 58 230 2,035
MORTGAGES 76 286 2,565
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 414 4,108
BANKRUPTCIES 53 164 1,530
BUSINESS LICENSES 37 96 698
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 155 1,636
MARRIAGE LICENSES 12 51 333

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.