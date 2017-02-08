VOL. 132 | NO. 28 | Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Henry & Co., Collierville Insurance to Merge

Two of West Tennessee’s oldest insurance agencies – Henry & Co. Insurance, an affiliate of The Bank of Fayette County, and Collierville Insurance Agency – are merging.

Henry & Co., was founded in 1933, though The Bank of Fayette County has been in the insurance business since it opened in 1905. Collierville Insurance Agency also was founded in 1905.

“I am extremely pleased that these two well-established Tennessee insurance agencies that are so closely connected to their communities have partnered to offer even more options to their clients,” H. McCall Wilson, Jr., president and CEO of The Bank of Fayette County, said in a statement. “Just like our bank, both agencies have a customer-focused culture.”

While the agencies will continue to operate separately, the merger will allow each one to access more insurance companies and products, as well as more than 20 insurance agents, customer service representatives and support personnel, and offices in five West Tennessee counties.

“As we anticipate opening The Bank of Collierville this coming fall on Houston Levee Road, we believe our partnership with Collierville Insurance Agency will allow us to better serve our neighbors in Collierville,” Wilson said.

Ron Gant will remain as president of Collierville Insurance, and all personnel affiliated with the agency will be retained.

– Daily News staff

Farris Evans Insurance Taps New President

Farris Evans Insurance Agency, a privately held boutique firm specializing in insurance and risk management programs for the trucking and transportation industries, has promoted Chadwick Willoughby from vice president to president.

The agency has been led for the past 33 years by Stan Evans, who’s transitioning from being the firm’s president to taking on a new role as CEO.

Willoughby brings 15 years of commercial insurance experience to the position. It’s the first non-family member the agency has tapped as president and major equity holder.

– Andy Meek

Stats: Airbnb Gaining Popularity in Memphis

Home-sharing service Airbnb says Memphians earned nearly $4 million in supplemental income by using the serving in 2016.

The year’s 40,000 guest arrivals in Memphis via Airbnb represents 99 percent year-over-year growth, according to the service. And Airbnb’s Memphis host community grew 50 percent in 2016 to 300 people.

Most users are sharing their primary residences, while 46 percent are renting an extra, unused room in their homes. The typical Memphis host earns $8,600 in annual supplemental income, and Airbnb says Memphis is home to the second-largest home-sharing community in Tennessee, behind Nashville.

– Andy Meek

MEM Sees Continued Growth in O&D Traffic

Origin-and-destination traffic at Memphis International Airport continues to exceed O&D figures from when Memphis was a Delta Air Lines hub, according to latest data released by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

An average of 5,424 passengers per day each way made their way through the airport, according to USDOT’s third-quarter data, which is up 3 percent, or 165 passengers, from Q3 2015.

The numbers indicate a steady rise from the passenger transfer-hub era, as the airport saw a little more than 5,000 origin and destination passengers per day through Q3 2010, when MEM was a Delta hub.

“Memphis International Airport continues to work hard in its transition from a hub to an origin and destination airport,” Pace Cooper, chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board of commissioners said. “It’s not an overnight process, but this kind of passenger growth shows that more people are flying to and from Memphis, and we will continue our relentless pursuit of frequent and affordable air service.”

In addition to the increase in O&D passengers, MEM has experienced year-over-year decreases in average airfare prices for 16 consecutive quarters.

– Patrick Lantrip

Commute Options Launches Website

Commute Options, an initiative of Innovate Memphis to promote transportation choices that improve economic and community health, has launched a website, commuteoptionsmemphis.com. The site provides Memphis-area employers and employees with resources to help them transform their commuting habits.

Commute Options is in a pilot phase, working with a number of small to medium-sized businesses and institutions that are encouraging their employees to shift gears by choosing transportation options.

“Our goal is to provide good information, incentives, encouragement and peer examples to get people choosing transit, biking, walking, carpools and vanpools as everyday solutions,” said Suzanne Carlson, transportation and mobility project manager at Innovate Memphis, in a statement.

Commute Options reports alternative transportation can help businesses as well as workers.

Employer benefits include increased ability to attract, recruit and retain top talent; tax benefits for employers and employees; decreased infrastructure costs; and recognition for reducing environmental impact.

For workers, the benefits include cost savings on fuel, car maintenance and parking; improved physical and mental health; productive use of travel time; reduced air pollution; and better city infrastructure.

– Daily News staff

Grizzlies Assign Davis To Iowa Energy

Rookie center Deyonta Davis was assigned to the Grizzlies’ NBA Development League affiliate, the Iowa Energy, before the Monday, Feb. 6, game vs. San Antonio.

Davis has appeared in 25 games for the Grizzlies and is averaging 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.3 minutes per contest.

A second-round draft pick (31st overall) by Boston, the Celtics traded his rights to the Grizzlies on draft night along with the rights to Rade Zagorac (35th) for a future first-round pick.

– Don Wade