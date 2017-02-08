Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 28 | Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Curb Market Closing Cooper-Young Location to Begin Crosstown Move

By Bill Dries

Updated 6:42PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

Almost a year after it opened, The Curb Market is closing its Cooper-Young location Sunday, Feb. 12, as it begins its move to Crosstown Concourse.

The Curb Market will nearly quadruple in size when it moves to Crosstown Concourse from its current location in Cooper-Young.

(Daily News File/Andrew J. Breig)

The locally sourced food store, which is owned by Peter Schutt, president of The Daily News Publishing Co., opened last March in the former Easy Way at 596 S. Cooper St. The new 8,500-square-foot bay in Crosstown Concourse will be nearly four times the size of the Cooper-Young store.

The Curb Market takes its name from the marketplace on Cleveland Street north of Poplar Avenue and south of the concourse that existed for more than 50 years. The store features produce and other food and artisan goods from local farmers in the region.

The Crosstown location, which was announced in September, will include an in-house butcher shop for fresh cuts of meat and homemade sausage. It also will offer a wider selection of locally grown vegetables, fruit, dairy, beef and pork, as well as an al fresco dining area.

Earlier this month, contractor Grinder, Taber & Grinder Inc. filed a $550,000 building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for tenant infill.

Crosstown Concourse's grand opening is scheduled for May 13. 

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 58 230 2,035
MORTGAGES 76 286 2,565
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 414 4,108
BANKRUPTCIES 53 164 1,530
BUSINESS LICENSES 37 96 698
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 155 1,636
MARRIAGE LICENSES 12 51 333

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.