Curb Market Closing Cooper-Young Location to Begin Crosstown Move

VOL. 132 | NO. 28 | Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Almost a year after it opened, The Curb Market is closing its Cooper-Young location Sunday, Feb. 12, as it begins its move to Crosstown Concourse.

The locally sourced food store, which is owned by Peter Schutt, president of The Daily News Publishing Co., opened last March in the former Easy Way at 596 S. Cooper St. The new 8,500-square-foot bay in Crosstown Concourse will be nearly four times the size of the Cooper-Young store.

The Curb Market takes its name from the marketplace on Cleveland Street north of Poplar Avenue and south of the concourse that existed for more than 50 years. The store features produce and other food and artisan goods from local farmers in the region.

The Crosstown location, which was announced in September, will include an in-house butcher shop for fresh cuts of meat and homemade sausage. It also will offer a wider selection of locally grown vegetables, fruit, dairy, beef and pork, as well as an al fresco dining area.

Earlier this month, contractor Grinder, Taber & Grinder Inc. filed a $550,000 building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for tenant infill.

Crosstown Concourse's grand opening is scheduled for May 13.