Strickland Studies Options in Face of Immigration Travel Ban Order

VOL. 132 | NO. 27 | Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has been getting a crash course in immigration policies – federal and local – in the last week.

His questions about city government’s role a year into his term as mayor come with President Donald Trump’s January immigration travel ban order. Since the ban, a federal judge has put the presidential order on hold pending a court decision on the matter.

Strickland says he sees two possible points of contact by city government with federal immigration policy.

“If you want local police to knock on doors and say, ‘Let me see your papers,’ or every interaction they have with a citizen – ‘Let me see that you are a citizen,’” he said on the WKNO TV program “Behind The Headlines.”

“Our Memphis Police Department has two million interactions with the public every year,” he said of that scenario. “They do not check for papers. To date no one’s called for us to do that. I would really advocate against that. We don’t have enough police officers to do what we are supposed to do.”

The second point of contact is the arrest of someone by police and who contacts federal authorities about the immigration status of the person arrested or detained.

“Sitting here today, I cannot tell you if that’s the Memphis Police Department or the Sheriff,” Strickland said. “We are trying to nail that down. That’s the way it was during the Obama administration and the Feds could come pick up that person if they wanted. How often they did that, I don’t have that information. To date, the Trump administration has not asked us to do anything differently.”

Strickland’s first reaction was a statement that generally described Memphis as a “welcoming” community. And it drew reactions across the political spectrum.

“Constituents are as mixed as we saw in this country,” he said. “I heard from both sides.”

While status as a sanctuary city has been an issue in other parts of the country, Strickland notes that no city in Tennessee currently claims to be a sanctuary city. And he notes that the definition of what that means varies from sanctuary city to sanctuary city.

“There’s no organization out there that officially confers sanctuary city rights. And it is defined differently in the eye of the beholder,” he said. “What I’ve laid out to you is what we do and what our policies are. I don’t even know if that qualifies.”

The program, hosted by Eric Barnes, publisher of The Daily News, can be seen on The Daily News Video page, video.memphisdailynews.com.

Strickland also said his recently appointed Riverfront Task Force is needed as the city prepares to seek an expansion of the Downtown Tourism Development Zone to allow sales tax revenue within the zone to be used for riverfront and Mud Island River Park improvements.

“We have a great riverfront … but not enough people come down to it. Mud Island is stuck in 1981, when it was opened,” he said. “Not enough people go to it. If we could capture some of these sales tax dollars and help build something on the riverfront and on Mud Island to increase the number of people coming to it -- that would be a home run.”

The expansion of TDZ revenue and a comprehensive riverfront plan’s development was a factor in the city putting the brakes on calls for private developers to submit proposals for redevelopment of Mud Island. After two rounds of requests for proposals by the Riverfront Development Corp., RVC Outdoor Destinations, which had a plan to redevelop most of the river park, withdrew.

RVC CEO Andy Cates expressed frustration with the city’s process.

“I have a lot of respect for Andy,” Strickland said. “I didn’t want him to feel this was a personal slight. But the reason we had to do what we did was the TDZ money changes up the world of possibilities. It could mean millions of dollars we would not have had otherwise.”

As ambitious as the riverfront plan could be, including at least two proposals for convention center hotels and a renovation of the Memphis Cook Convention Center, Strickland hopes to connect that with a nine-block area expansion of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and other development between the hospital campus and the Pyramid to the west.

Meanwhile, east of St. Jude, an expansion of the city’s Tax Increment Financing – or TIF – district would devote property tax revenue to housing in the area between St. Jude and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Strickland said the area east of Danny Thomas Boulevard connects to other parts of the city that are development hotspots, including Crosstown, and areas in-between that aren’t yet.

“The success that we’ve seen in the Pinch and St. Jude, we want to build on that and kind of expand on it. And affordable housing is one of the pieces of that,” Strickland said. “As we grow, we can’t just make it for rich people. You’ve got to include everyone in this growth and this success. … Midtown and Downtown are doing pretty well. Let’s try to expand where we are succeeding and growing. That gets us closer to the New Chicago area.”