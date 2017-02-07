Memphis Airport Sees Continued Growth in O&D Traffic

VOL. 132 | NO. 27 | Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Origin-and-destination traffic at Memphis International Airport continues to exceed O&D figures from when Memphis was a Delta Air Lines hub, according to latest data released by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

An average of 5,424 passengers per day each way made their way through the airport, according to USDOT’s third-quarter data, which is up 3 percent, or 165 passengers, from Q3 2015.

The numbers indicate a steady rise from the passenger transfer-hub era, as the airport saw a little more than 5,000 origin and destination passengers per day through Q3 2010, when MEM was a Delta hub.

“Memphis International Airport continues to work hard in its transition from a hub to an origin and destination airport,” Pace Cooper, chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board of commissioners said. “It’s not an overnight process, but this kind of passenger growth shows that more people are flying to and from Memphis, and we will continue our relentless pursuit of frequent and affordable air service.”

In addition to the increase in O&D passengers, MEM has experienced year-over-year decreases in average airfare prices for 16 consecutive quarters.