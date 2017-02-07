Grizzlies Hold Spurs to Season-Low for Points in 89-74 Victory

VOL. 132 | NO. 27 | Tuesday, February 07, 2017

No Grizzlies player scored more than 15 points or made more than one 3-pointer. The team’s big free agent signing in the off-season, forward Chandler Parsons, suffered through another cold shooting night going 1 of 10 from the floor.

And none of it mattered.

The Grizzlies (32-22) turned a 40-40 halftime score into an 89-74 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (39-12) Monday night, Feb. 6, at FedExForum. They held the Spurs to nine points in the fourth quarter when they made just 3 of 25 shots for 12 percent.

It helped, of course, that the Spurs again were without Pau Gasol (broken bone in his hand) and that leading scorer Kawhi Leonard sat out with a quad contusion. Helped, but didn’t clinch anything for the Grizzlies.

“We’ve seen no matter who they put out on the court, they can beat anybody,” said Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley, who finished with 12 points and nine assists

“We know how good they are, how consistent they are,” added center Marc Gasol, who scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. “They are a team we look up to.”

Fresh off a 4-2 road trip, the Grizzlies won for the fifth time in their last six games. They got contributions up and down the roster: Power forward Zach Randolph had 15 points and six rebounds off the Memphis bench, and Vince Carter finished with seven points, six rebounds and his first four-block game since April 2009.

Center Brandan Wright, finally healthy, chipped in nine points, three rebounds and three blocks for Memphis and forward JaMychal Green had eight points and seven rebounds. Tony Allen sparks the Grizzlies’ third quarter with all of his nine points, two steals and two blocks.

“Our chemistry is starting to come,” Randolph said. “Guys are starting to fill their roles and play a lot better, especially on the defensive end.”

David Lee led the Spurs with 14 points off the bench and forward LaMarcus Aldridge suffered through a 4-for-19 shooting night on the way to 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“He had a lot of wide open shots, but they didn’t drop,” said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

The Grizzlies are now 9-3 against the five top teams in the Western Conference: Golden State, the Spurs, Houston, Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers. Coach David Fizdale isn’t satisfied.

“We’ve still got a ways to go,” he said. “We haven’t seen what our best basketball can be. Not even close.”

Tip-ins:

Wright’s performance was one of the night’s highlights. He says he refused to let his prolonged recovery from injuries pull him down. “It’s just a mental thing,” Wright said. “You’ve got to keep going, keep trying to get better.”

Fizdale said of the athletic, high-flying Wright: “He brings a whole different element to our team. He’s a live threat.”

Popovich said pre-game that Carter was one of his favorite players the last three or four years, adding, “He’s just a wonderful example of a pro.”

The Spurs’ 74 points were a season low.

This was Marc Gasol’s 41st game this season with 15 or more points.

The Spurs entered the game third in the NBA from the free-throw line at 80.9 percent. They went 10 of 18 for 55.6 percent.

Fizdale singled out guard Toney Douglas (three points, two steals) for making a defensive impact in his 17 minutes of action off the bench.

Asked about the New England Patriots’ remarkable comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl, Popovich said: “It was an amazing display of mental toughness and execution. The discipline was thrilling.”