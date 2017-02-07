VOL. 132 | NO. 27 | Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Shen Yun Performing Arts will perform in Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 7-8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main St. The performance explores traditional Chinese culture and legends through a blend of classical dance and orchestral music. Tickets start at $70. Visit shenyun.com or call 888-974-3698.

The second We Mean Business Symposium, hosted by the City of Memphis Office of Business Diversity and Compliance, will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Tower Center at Clark Tower, 5100 Poplar Ave., 33rd floor. Attendees will learn about upcoming city bid opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses, the certification and registration process, and how to leverage the city’s diversity programs. The first J.E. Walker Breaking Barriers Awards Luncheon will follow. Cost is free; RSVP required. Register at eventbrite.com.

Project Management Institute Memphis Chapter will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Guest speaker Johnathan Gifford, manager for Hilton Worldwide website and mobile activities, will present discuss continuous delivery and devops. Visit pmimemphis.org for details.

Shelby County Real Estate Road Show, co-sponsored by Shelby County Trustee David Lenoir and Chandler Reports, will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Memphis Area Association of Realtors, 6393 Poplar Ave. Learn about the county’s tax sale process and anti-blight initiative, as well as how to bid on commercial, industrial and residential properties through the Civic Source online system. Cost is free. Register at eventbrite.com or email kwhitaker@shelbycountytrustee.com.

The Memphis in May International Festival Volunteer Expo will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Potential volunteers will learn about Memphis in May volunteer committees and their various roles within the festival. For more information, email volunteer@memphisinmay.org or visit memphisinmay.org.

Fisher Phillips law firm will hold a seminar titled “What President Trump’s Immigration Ban Means for You” Friday, Feb. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Great Hall & Conference Center, 1900 S. Germantown Road. Presented by Fisher Phillips partner David Jones, it will cover how the ban will impact your business, steps employers can take to protect affected workers, and additional immigration issues that arise between now and the seminar. Email atasman@fisherphillips.com for details.