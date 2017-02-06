Planned Parenthood Condom Grant Issue Returns to County Commission

VOL. 132 | NO. 26 | Monday, February 06, 2017

Shelby County Commissioners consider their options Monday, Feb. 6, on a stalled Planned Parenthood grant for a free condom distribution program.

The options include going to court and a clash with state government over the $115,000 pass through of state money.

The commission meets at 3 p.m. at the Vasco Smith Administration Building, 160 N. Main St. Follow the meeting @tdnpols, www.twitter.com/tdnpols, for live updates.

The commission delayed a vote on the grant in January, but has approved grants to other organizations for similar condom distribution programs. The programs are part of efforts to prevent the spread of the HIV virus.

Some commissioners oppose any funding to Planned Parenthood Greater Memphis Region because of the organization’s abortion services. The grant for condom distribution has nothing to do with abortion.

And the agency has been getting a county grant for the condom program since 2013.

The grant was delayed after the county administration mistakenly noted on the commission’s agenda that it was sponsored by commissioner David Reaves. Reaves is among those on the commission opposed to any county funding of Planned Parenthood.

But commissioner Walter Bailey will attempt Monday to add the grant to the agenda after a committee discussion last week brought a standing-room-only crowd of Planned Parenthood supporters.

It takes seven votes and Bailey had that in committee last week. But the committee vote required a two-thirds majority.

“It’s not over today,” commissioner Van Turner told those in the audience. “I believe what you are doing is preventing death. … This is a life-and-death situation.”

Meanwhile, a Jan. 27 letter from state health department’s HIV prevention director, Melissa Morrison, to the county’s administrator of HIV prevention services, known as the Memphis Ryan White Program, says Planned Parenthood Greater Memphis Region was among the local agencies who applied in November for the program and their proposal was among those accepted in December by the county’s Division of Community Services.

“This failure to act is in direct violation of the obligation … of your grant contract, which provides that the grantee shall execute contracts with successful proposers at approved award amounts,” Morrison wrote. “Not only does this failure to complete the execution of a contract violate your contractual obligations to TDH (Tennessee Department of Health), we have reason to believe it may be motivated by matters unrelated to the ability of the proposed subgrantee to meet its obligations under the subgrant.”

Morrison also cited a federal court order that “expressly prohibits such extraneous considerations in conjunction with the provision of these services.”

Planned Parenthood Greater Memphis Region director Ashley Coffield said if the commission doesn’t approve the grant, the organization will file a lawsuit in Memphis federal court seeking the grant funding.