The Week Ahead: February 7-13

There’s a lot to love this week, Memphis! The 41st annual Memphis Open tennis tournament begins Saturday at The Racquet Club of Memphis. That same morning historic Elmwood Cemetery hosts a “Love on the Rocks” walking tour featuring tragic and humorous tales of love gone wrong. And if you love the Grizzlies, they are playing the not-so-loved San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors this week.

The New Memphis Institute wants to give you a crash course in all things Memphis with another of its regular Memphis 101 events. Think of it as an introductory class to why you would want to Choose 901 – except no tests or grades. Food and drinks are on the house.

It’s taking place Tuesday at the National Civil Rights Museum, 450 Mulberry St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is sponsored by Regional One Health. The cost is free, but RSVPs are required here.

We’ve covered the progress at Crosstown Concourse extensively across our platforms. For anyone who wants to go straight to the source, head over to North Cleveland on Monday to get an overview of the construction timeline as well as details about other resources and opportunities to come.

The event is “Connecting Crosstown,” a monthly series to connect Crosstown residents, business owners and others for coffee and conversation. The get-together is set for Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 438 N. Cleveland St. (Hit up Porsche Stevens – porsche@crosstownarts.org or 258-4855 – to RSVP.)

Chocolatier Phillip Ashley is creating an array of designer chocolates and confections to pair with select whiskey, wines, and cocktails at Memphis Botanic Garden’s aptly named Wine, Whiskey & Chocolates, taking place Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets include chocolate/drink pairings, hors d'oeuvres and live music; BeLeaf Cigars will be available for purchase. Find out more and get your tickets here.

Madison and Mallory – the Memphis “kidpreneurs” behind Angels and Tomboys – are holding a pop-up shop Downtown this weekend. This is a chance to meet the duo and shop the teen/tween-centric body care products that landed a $60,000 deal with Mark Cuban and Daymond John on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

And really, with scents like “Deep Fried Ice Cream” and “Peanut Butter Jelly Time,” how can you go wrong? The pop-up shop is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at DeJavu Restaurant, 51 S. Main St.

The Memphis Open tennis tournament opens Saturday at The Racquet Club of Memphis. At 41 years old, is one of the longest-running American tournaments on the ATP World Tour and the only indoor ATP event in the U.S.

For you, it is a chance to compare your game to some of the best tennis players in the world.

For the players, there are the 250 ranking points at stake for the singles champion. The prize money totals more than $640,000, with the singles champion getting $114,595.

Five players in the open are ranked in the top 35: John Isner, Ivo Karlovic, Bernard Tomic, Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson. And with Kei Nishikori not making it to town to secure a fifth straight Gibson Guitar trophy, there’s guaranteed to be a new champion this year.

Trivia question: Who was the first Memphis Open champion back in 1976? Vijay Amritraj.

Fisher Phillips law firm is holding a seminar Friday to help business owners make sense of President Donald Trump’s partial immigration ban. “What President Trump’s Immigration Ban Means for You,” presented by Fisher Phillips partner David Jones, will cover how the ban will impact your business, steps employers can take to protect affected workers, and any additional immigration issues that arise between now and the seminar.

Friday’s event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Great Hall & Conference Center, 1900 S. Germantown Road. Email atasman@fisherphillips.com for details.

Saturday morning at 10:30 it’s Love on the Rocks at Elmwood Cemetery. This adults-only walking tour of the “romantically challenged” includes tragic (and humorous) tales of love gone wrong. What better way to prepare for Valentine’s Day?

Porter-Leath formally opens its Early Childhood Academy with a grand opening celebration Friday at 1 p.m. The $9.8 million center, located at 628 Alice Ave. in Longview Heights, is not only a preschool for 224 children with 16 classrooms; it’s also a laboratory teacher training center called the Teacher Excellence Program that was developed in partnership with Shelby County Schools.

It’s a big week for the Memphis Grizzlies, starting with an 8:30 game Monday night at FedExForum against the San Antonio Spurs in a game that also will be televised nationally on TNT. On Wednesday night at the usual start time of 7, the Grizzlies take on the Phoenix Suns. And then Friday at 7, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors are in town; the Grizzlies already have notched two wins against Golden State this season.

University of Memphis men’s basketball has an American Athletic Conference game against Tulsa on Tuesday at 8 p.m. That game is being televised on ESPNews.

Hockey fans can catch the Mississippi RiverKings at 7:30 Tuesday night vs. Macon at the Landers Center in Southaven.

The Bodine Bash is at 7 p.m. Saturday and features music, live and silent auctions, food, and a FUNdamental good time to benefit the Bodine School. The event is at Minglewood Hall.

