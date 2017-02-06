Last Word: AutoZone & The Border Tax, Condom Battle and Virtual Collierville High

VOL. 132 | NO. 26 | Monday, February 06, 2017

The first overtime game in the history of the Super Bowl. Patriots over Falcons 34 – 28. And I will just point out here that on Friday, Terry McCormick, who cover the Titans for us in Nashville, predicted the general outcome with a score of 31-27. And as it turns out there is ample life after Brady-hate, Atlanta-envy and the Super Bowl here in Memphis. It includes the Memphis Open. Tennis, anyone?

Memphis-based AutoZone is among the U.S. retailers coming out against the idea of a “border tax” on imports from Mexico to finance the wall President Donald Trump wants to build on the southern border. AutoZone is part of a newly-formed Americans for Affordable Products group. Meanwhile, Congressional Republicans have already tied the border tax to their larger plans for reforming corporate taxes.

Shelby County Commissioners meet today and among the items on the agenda is a $115,000 grant for a Planned Parenthood free condom distribution program that the commission delayed last month. Based on the turnout in committee sessions last week, this looks like the latest destination for the local political scene’s processing of the change in Washington.

Grizz at the Forum Monday against the Spurs, one of three home games this week after a run of six road games that started Jan. 27.

The weekend at the Forum was all about Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. Before all of the confetti and pyrotechnics and music, both talked about the business of putting on a country music show with several shows at a time in each city on the tour.

As promised last week, Trisha Yearwood brought her Coffee Talk Facebook series to the Arcade Saturday morning. And if you were expecting the Arcade to be closed down for an elaborate production, you will be surprised. Taking the Elvis booth in the very back, you can hear the restaurant in full Saturday mode in the background. Pretty low tech with an iPhone or iPad held by someone who relayed questions from the live audience. Lots of Elvis questions and some curiosity about the Bloody Marys two of the party of four had in the booth. And the episode includes breakfast being brought to the table toward the end of the proceedings. In true Facebook fashion some of the questions came from folks sitting a few booths away and on the other side of the country.

A couple of weeks ago, Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings kicked off the new year with a lot of Power Point slides with a lot of numbers about the most violent of crimes, murder. The cover story of our weekly, The Memphis News, is a dive into those numbers from 2016 and what they mean and what questions they do not answer. We also look beyond the statistics at some of the frustration that comes as we find ourselves starting 2017 the way we started 2016 – with a spike in homicides.

The concept of aging in place becomes a reality in Raleigh where an Army veteran has a home designed specifically for his needs.

What does a 21st century high school for 3,000 students look like? Collierville Schools offers a virtual reality tour of the new Collierville High School currently under construction.

Also over the weekend, a chance to check in on Valerie June on CBS This Morning where she performed live. Some of you may remember catching her by chance not too long ago at the Memphis Farmers Market among other places around our city that seems to never run out of live music or music-makers. Her new effort is “The Order of Time.”

The Memphis News Almanac: Peabody Place tower, Megatrends in Memphis, Stabilizing the riverfront for about $150,000.