Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 26 | Monday, February 06, 2017

La-Z-Boy Investing $26M, Adding 115 Jobs at Tennessee Plant

The Associated Press

Updated 4:09PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

DAYTON, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Haslam and La-Z-Boy Inc. have announced that the upholstered furniture maker is expanding operations in southeastern Tennessee.

The company is investing $26 million and adding 115 jobs at its Dayton plant. La-Z-Boy is Rhea County's largest employer, with about 1,400 employees.

La-Z-Boy is expanding its current plant and adding a new Innovation Center and logistics facilities that will allow the company to develop, manufacture and distribute its furniture from a single location.

Haslam lauded the company for expanding in the county where it has done business for more than 40 years.

La-Z-Boy Chairman and CEO Kurt L. Darrow says he is proud of the company's longstanding relationship with the Rhea County community. The Dayton facility is the company's largest.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 113 113 1,918
MORTGAGES 137 137 2,416
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 218 218 3,912
BANKRUPTCIES 54 54 1,420
BUSINESS LICENSES 26 26 628
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 90 90 1,571
MARRIAGE LICENSES 20 20 302

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.