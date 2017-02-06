La-Z-Boy Investing $26M, Adding 115 Jobs at Tennessee Plant

VOL. 132 | NO. 26 | Monday, February 06, 2017

DAYTON, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Haslam and La-Z-Boy Inc. have announced that the upholstered furniture maker is expanding operations in southeastern Tennessee.

The company is investing $26 million and adding 115 jobs at its Dayton plant. La-Z-Boy is Rhea County's largest employer, with about 1,400 employees.

La-Z-Boy is expanding its current plant and adding a new Innovation Center and logistics facilities that will allow the company to develop, manufacture and distribute its furniture from a single location.

Haslam lauded the company for expanding in the county where it has done business for more than 40 years.

La-Z-Boy Chairman and CEO Kurt L. Darrow says he is proud of the company's longstanding relationship with the Rhea County community. The Dayton facility is the company's largest.

