VOL. 132 | NO. 26 | Monday, February 06, 2017

NAWBO Memphis will present “Selling for Business Owners” Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seasons 52, 6085 Poplar Ave. Shawn Karol Sandy, chief revenue officer of The Selling Agency, will share the three-point plan that builds your own selling program and positions your company in front of your ideal customers. Register at nawbomemphis.org.

Shen Yun Performing Arts will perform in Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 7-8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main St. The performance explores traditional Chinese culture and legends through a blend of classical dance and orchestral music. Tickets start at $70. Visit shenyun.com or call 888-974-3698.

The second We Mean Business Symposium, hosted by the City of Memphis Office of Business Diversity and Compliance, will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Tower Center at Clark Tower, 5100 Poplar Ave., 33rd floor. The primary focus is to share upcoming city bid opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses. Companies also will learn about the certification and registration process and how to leverage the city’s diversity programs. The first J.E. Walker Breaking Barriers Awards Luncheon will follow. Cost is free; RSVP required. Register at eventbrite.com.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Leadership development coach Shelley Baur will present “Creating Honest Conversations to Build Better Relationships.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Shelby County Real Estate Road Show, co-sponsored by Shelby County Trustee David Lenoir and Chandler Reports, will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Memphis Area Association of Realtors, 6393 Poplar Ave. Learn about the county’s tax sale process and anti-blight initiative, as well as how to bid on commercial, industrial and residential properties through the Civic Source online system. Cost is free. Register at eventbrite.com or email kwhitaker@shelbycountytrustee.com.

The Memphis in May International Festival Volunteer Expo will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Potential volunteers will learn about Memphis in May volunteer committees and their various roles within the festival. For more information, email volunteer@memphisinmay.org or visit memphisinmay.org.