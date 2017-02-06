AutoZone Joins Retail Group Fighting Border Tax

VOL. 132 | NO. 26 | Monday, February 06, 2017

AutoZone has come out against a tax proposal from U.S. House Republicans that’s been mentioned as one mechanism for financing President Trump’s proposed wall along the country’s southern border.

The proposal is an imposed levy of 20 percent on imports from Mexico. Lining up alongside AutoZone against the idea is a group of more than 100 retailers that are part of a new group called Americans for Affordable Products.

AAP’s launch came in recent days, along with backing from allies like the National Retail Federation. An AutoZone spokesman, explaining the Memphis-based retailer’s support of the group’s motivation, called the so-called border adjustment tax “harmful” and “untested.”

“Retailers pay among the highest effective tax rates of all industries,” AutoZone spokesman Ray Pohlman said. “We, therefore, enthusiastically support reforming the current tax code and welcome the fact that both the president and Congress do so as well. However, the border adjustable tax is harmful, untested and would put American retail jobs at risk and force consumers to pay as much as 20 percent more for family essentials.”

He added that the company – a leading auto parts retailer which had 488 stores in Mexico as of Nov. 19 – is committed to working with the Trump administration and with Congress to pursue tax reform that benefits consumers and retailers.

The problem with undoing the proposed border tax, according to a report from Fortune, is that it could mean a collapse of the congressional GOP’s corporate tax-reform ambitions. That’s because the border tax is estimated to raise $1.2 trillion over 10 years.

The Tennessee Retail Association is planning to launch a nationwide marketing campaign against the proposed tax. Other retailers on board include Wal-Mart, Target, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s, to name a few.

Tenn. Gov. Bill Haslam was asked in recent days by reporters what he thought of the proposed tax, and his answer was circumspect while also pointing out risks.

"There's a lot of products that are made in Tennessee, but components of that come from other places, so I would urge Congress as they think through this process to think about all the global ramifications,” he told a Chattanooga TV news crew.

As part of its message, Americans for Affordable Projects says a border tax would, rather than lower costs for consumers, mean the average family would have to spend more than $1,700 extra for everyday staples like food, gas, medicine, clothes, electronics and home goods. Gas prices alone could see a spike of up to 35 cents a gallon, according to the group, equating to an extra $35 billion a year Americans would be spending at the pump.

AutoZone has been vocal from time to time on issues of national political significance. The company slipped a comment into its annual report in 2012, for example, noting that the Affordable Care Act “could have a significant, negative impact on our business.”