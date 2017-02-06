Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 26 | Monday, February 06, 2017

Arkansas State University Responds to Sanctuary Petition

The Associated Press

Updated 4:10PM
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas State University officials have responded to a petition that urged them to declare the school a sanctuary campus.

The Jonesboro Sun (http://bit.ly/2l4j14g) reports the university issued a letter Thursday saying it won't declare itself one because it can't take risks that could put its students or employees at risk.

Similar efforts began nationwide after the election of President Donald Trump, who pledged to cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The program was started by former President Barack Obama to allow young people brought into the country illegally as children to stay and obtain work permits.

The Arkansas petition also asked officials to create a program that would provide free legal counsel and funding to such students and employees.

Information from: The Jonesboro Sun, www.jonesborosun.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

