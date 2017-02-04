February 3-9, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 6 | Saturday, February 04, 2017

1997: On the front page of The Daily News, Belz Enterprises tops out the tower of its new Peabody Place office building. Scheduled to open May 1, it is first new speculative office building in Downtown since the Morgan Keegan building of the mid-1980s, more than a decade earlier. Construction on the Peabody Place mall directly south of The Peabody hotel is to begin at the end of 1997 with an opening date of 1999.

Jack Belz, CEO of Belz Enterprises, boasts that the total Peabody Place development – including the new AutoZone headquarters and the renovation of the old Gayoso Hotel into apartments with ground-floor retail – will be larger than the new Wolfchase Galleria.

“We wish very well to Wolfchase Galleria, and it is a huge project, but I want you to know Peabody Place is larger. Because of the fact that it is Downtown, people don’t really think of it as having the magnitude something like that does,” he says.

1986: John Naisbitt, author of the bestselling “Megatrends” and “Re-Inventing The Corporation” visits Memphis to speak at Rhodes College.

1930: Memphis Mayor Watkins Overton appoints a four-man committee to explore stabilizing the city’s riverfront between Beale Street and the Harahan Bridge. Overton acts after a group of business owners along the riverfront express concern about the instability of the river bank following cave-ins.

A preliminary estimate is that the work will cost about $150,000, according to city engineer Will Fowler. The federal government has pledged to stabilize the riverbank up to 35 feet on the city’s river gauge, which is considered flood stage. Seven years later, the Mississippi River at Memphis will reach an all-time recorded high of 48.7 feet on the same gauge.