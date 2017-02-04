VOL. 10 | NO. 6 | Saturday, February 04, 2017

The second We Mean Business Symposium, hosted by the City of Memphis Office of Business Diversity and Compliance, will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Tower Center at Clark Tower, 5100 Poplar Ave., 33rd floor. The primary focus is to share upcoming city bid opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses. Companies also will learn about the certification and registration process and how to leverage the city’s diversity programs. The first J.E. Walker Breaking Barriers Awards Luncheon will follow. Cost is free; RSVP required. Register at eventbrite.com.

2017 Mid-South Home Expressions Show, hosted by the West Tennessee Home Builders Association, will be held Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive in Southaven. Visit with industry professionals, vendors and hands-on exhibitors showcasing the latest in home trends and products, plus meet Pete Nelson of Animal Planet’s “Treehouse Masters.” Visit midsouthhomeexpressions.com for hours and ticket prices.

Creating Your Financial Future, a free financial literacy conference hosted by Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and National Coalition of 100 Black Women-Memphis Chapter, will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church’s Southwind campus, 8220 E. Shelby Drive. The agenda includes presentations on generating income, credit and debt management, saving, investment and retirement strategies and more. Early registration requested. Visit freefinancialconference2017.eventbrite.com.

Memphis Child Advocacy Center will host its 25th annual Works of Heart valentine auction Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. at Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar Ave. Bid on more than 100 pieces of heart-themed artwork while enjoying appetizers, wine and beer. General admission is $75 and Big Heart Lounge tickets are $200; all proceeds benefit MCAC. Visit memphiscac.org for details and tickets.

The Orpheum Theatre will host Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers in concert as part of the inaugural On Stage at the Halloran Centre series on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. Tickets are $25. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for tickets and a series schedule.

NAWBO Memphis will present “Selling for Business Owners” Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seasons 52, 6085 Poplar Ave. Shawn Karol Sandy, chief revenue officer of The Selling Agency, will share the three-point plan that builds your own selling program and positions your company in front of your ideal customers. Register at nawbomemphis.org.

Shen Yun Performing Arts will perform in Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 7-8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main St. The performance explores traditional Chinese culture and legends through a blend of classical dance and orchestral music. Tickets start at $70. Visit shenyun.com or call 888-974-3698.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Leadership development coach Shelley Baur will present “Creating Honest Conversations to Build Better Relationships.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Shelby County Real Estate Road Show, co-sponsored by Shelby County Trustee David Lenoir and Chandler Reports, will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Memphis Area Association of Realtors, 6393 Poplar Ave. Learn about the county’s tax sale process and anti-blight initiative, as well as how to bid on commercial, industrial and residential properties through the Civic Source online system. Cost is free. Register at eventbrite.com or email kwhitaker@shelbycountytrustee.com.

The Memphis in May International Festival Volunteer Expo will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Potential volunteers will learn about Memphis in May volunteer committees and their various roles within the festival. For more information, email volunteer@memphisinmay.org or visit memphisinmay.org.