Editorial: Overcoming Violence One Person at a Time

Saturday, February 04, 2017

If you look at the breakdown of Memphis’ 228 homicides in 2016 and find some comfort based on your neighborhood, race or age – or, for that matter, any of the other information that defines the victims of these violent crimes – you have missed the point.

The true impact of violent crime is felt in whether you feel safe. Perception is a part of the reality of violent crime and its effect on Memphis.

Do you only go outside during certain hours of the day? Are you in by a particular time because you don’t feel safe after that? Do you change a route you use to get from one part of the city to another?

These questions have just as much to do with violent crime as those prompted by more tangible fears: Do you sleep on the floor instead of in your bed to avoid stray gunfire, or keep your children inside after school for the same reason?

For some of us, the distance from violent crime is measured in feet. For others, it is measured in miles.

But the fact that we feel the need to measure that distance at all indicates we have a lot of work to do to overcome concerns that affect where we go and when we go there. And as long as a sizeable number of us feel like our ability to live our lives is hindered by a legitimate fear of violent crime, all of us have a problem.

That problem affects the city’s growth. And as the map of where Memphians choose to live continues to shift, it is essential that we not redline certain parts of the city as too dangerous, even on an unofficial basis.

That kind of segregation continues to turn certain areas into places where people stay out of necessity, not by choice. And the idea that violence can or should be contained in those areas, even if it is unspoken, is as offensive as it is ludicrous.

We don’t have neighborhoods and communities to give over to that assumption as we look to a better future.

Homicide maps and crime charts can only give us a picture of the past. What they can’t show us is how to engage and change the mindset of those who see violence as an acceptable way to resolve conflict, ignoring the vast impact it has on so many other lives.

This mindset is the Memphis in front of a lot of us every day. And many of us don’t see anything beyond it – not 2,400 police officers, not longer jail sentences, not good thoughts about a hopeful tomorrow, and not hope itself.

Hope is built just like a record year for homicides – one person at a time.