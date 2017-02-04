Dixon Hughes Goodman Expects More Growth in Memphis in 2017

VOL. 10 | NO. 6 | Saturday, February 04, 2017

During periods of uncertainty and unexpected rule changes, business owners turn to the interpreters of those rules, practical advice givers who can help an enterprise find a clear path forward.

Given the period of regulatory upheaval of recent years – and the almost certainty of more change to come now that a new national administration has come to power – no wonder the Memphis office of accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman is on a tear at the moment.

Market managing partner Anthony Clark said the office saw double-digit growth last year and expects to see growth approaching double digits in 2017, as well. Why? One reason is the firm has added more services, such as tax advisory and consulting, in Memphis.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based firm also laid the groundwork for more anticipated business in Memphis a little more than a year ago, adding space to its East Memphis footprint to prepare for expanding the headcount it expected to need in the future.

It’s a bet, Clark said, that’s now paying off.

“Just over a year ago, we added about 20 percent in terms of the space that we currently occupy,” he said about the firm’s 25,000-square-foot office at 999 S. Shady Grove Road, where it now occupies the entire fourth floor.

As far as headcount, DHG has about 110 people in the Memphis office and plans to extend job offers to new candidates throughout the year.

Clark said the firm tries to plan ahead at least 6 months when it comes to those efforts. It also has what he described as a “robust recruiting program” on college campuses.

The firm hires about 90 percent of its employees through its intern program. Doing that, Clark says, accomplishes a few things – for one, by hiring through that channel the firm has found the retention rate in terms of the amount of time those workers stay in public accounting or stay with the firm increases.

Nicole Barnes, an associate at Dixon Hughes Goodman, is one such employee who’s stuck around.

“I’ve enjoyed working for DHG the past year,” she said. “After my internship, I accepted full-time employment and was immediately given opportunities to work with high-profile clients. It's an environment where everyone helps each other. Managers and leadership all have an open door policy, which means if you have a question, concern or issue, you walk in and talk about it.”

Meanwhile, here’s where Clark think some of the opportunities lie for Dixon Hughes Goodman this year and beyond:

Congress is likely to pursue a modification of the tax code, since Republicans control both Congress and the White House. So Clark thinks there will be, at a minimum, “some planning opportunities” that come about as a result of tax legislation.

“I think the initial emphasis is going to be on the corporate side, to ensure the U.S. is competitive on the world economic stage,” he said.

Meanwhile, DHG puts the four main industries it serves into a few buckets – auto and related dealerships, banking, health care and insurance. Clark pointed out the firm is seeing robust activity in its financial institution segment particularly in Memphis, which brings up a related point.

The firm’s client base is reflective of the Memphis economy as a whole, Clark explains, another factor that’s helped it stand out.

“It helps being part of a regional accounting firm with 33 offices, with career opportunities that are either available because of our various industries as well as the ability to move geographically,” he said. “It equates to tremendous opportunities for folks already starting their career in public accounting.”