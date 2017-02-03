South Memphis Businesses Awarded $40K in ICED Loans

VOL. 132 | NO. 25 | Friday, February 03, 2017

A pair of South Memphis businesses were awarded a combined $40,000 in Inner City Economic Development loans by the Economic Development Growth Engine’s finance committee this week.

Champion’s Pharmacy & Herb Store, 2369 Elvis Presley Blvd., and Park Place Recycling & Logistics, 815 E. Georgia Ave., were each approved for a $20,000 ICED loan Wednesday, Feb. 1, to assist with building improvements and business expansions.

The ICED loan program was created to help with revitalization efforts in Memphis’ inner-city neighborhood business districts through small, forgivable loans.

Dr. Carol Champion applied for one of the loans on behalf of Champion’s Pharmacy & Herb Store. Since it was founded in 1981 by Carol’s father, Dr. Charles Champion, the store has been a mainstay in the South Memphis community.

Now the pharmacy helps create customer-specific herbal remedies for what ails many of the area’s uninsured residents. It also is in the process of growing its budding online business and continuing to serve its longtime customers from the neighborhood.

“We’re trying to increase the foot traffic,” said Champion, who is in the process of taking the reins of the family business. “We are just about 3 miles north of the big Elvis renovations, so what we’re trying to do is make our side of town a little bit more attractive to the eye.”

She applied for the ICED loan to help complete a full restoration of the 2,635-square-foot location, which will include an updated facade and accessibility improvements. The project is expected to cost $33,600, excluding interior improvements that are already underway.

Fred Spikner applied for the other loan on behalf of Park Place Recycling & Logistics, a company located just south of E.H. Crump Boulevard that recycles and processes paper and cardboard products from commercial users in the Memphis area.

Spikner’s business has grown exponentially in the last few years, and while community organizations have commended his efforts to revitalize the once-abandoned building on East Georgia and hire within the neighborhood, Spikner plans on using the ICED loan to improve the exterior of the 115,000-square-foot building and screen its operations from the neighboring residences.

“It helps us at the right time,” Spikner said. ”We’ve been putting money in the company all these years, and now we need just a little bit of help to boost the things that we need to do like the fencing and lighting.”

The project cost is estimated at around $30,000.

Spikner and Champion were the 38th and 39th recipients of ICED loans, which have helped recipient businesses create more than 290 jobs thus far.

John Lawrence, manager of strategic economic development planning for EDGE, said the industrial nature of Spikner’s business is somewhat atypical for ICED loans, but the fact his business is bordered by residences on three sides and he tends to hire from within the neighborhood made for a compelling exemption.

“It’s interesting that you have something that is a little bit more of an industrial use, instead of something like what Dr. Champion is doing,” Lawrence said. “She is working to increase the foot traffic at her business, whereas Fred is really trying to become a good neighbor with both the businesses and residents who live around him.”