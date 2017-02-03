VOL. 132 | NO. 25 | Friday, February 03, 2017

Pauline Vernon Named Interim Director of GMACW

Pauline Vernon, the vice president of workforce system alignment for the Greater Memphis Alliance for a Competitive Workforce, has become interim executive director of GMACW, the organization announced Thursday, Feb. 2.

Vernon fills the job as GMACW president Glen Fenter leaves to become superintendent of the Marion public school system in Arkansas.

Fenter has been leader of the alliance since it was started in 2015. He will continue to serve in an advisory position at GMACW through June.

The alliance board has begun a search for a president.

– Bill Dries

McGee Retiring, Dean Named CEO of Nonprofit Alliance

Nancy McGee, who has given 25 years of service to the Alliance for Nonprofit Excellence, is retiring as CEO of the organization, but will remain with the alliance as CEO emeritus through April.

Kevin Dean, former executive director of Literacy Mid-South, has been named interim CEO.

“Nancy has been essential in building the Alliance for Nonprofit Excellence into the vibrant organization it is today,” said Carrie Burke, chairwoman of the alliance’s board of directors. “We are fortunate that Nancy is leaving us with a strong foundation and vision for the future, and that the timing allowed for Kevin Dean, a talented, proven leader with ample nonprofit experience, to assume the role as interim CEO.”

McGee led the organization as it grew from a small grant-writing center to a holistic nonprofit support organization that offers management services to more than 200 members. Today, the alliance provides educational opportunities and support to local nonprofit organizations in areas of financial sustainability, human capital, impact and advocacy.

Additionally, McGee spearheaded a statewide study of the economic impact of nonprofits across the state of Tennessee showing that nonprofits are the state’s sixth-largest industry and generate more than 10 percent of our gross state product.

One of her recent, most-recognized accomplishments is the establishment of the Nonprofit Advisory Council in 2016, a group of nonprofit leaders that provides counsel to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and his cabinet on issues impacting the community, including health and human services, housing, youth development, community development and crime prevention.

Under McGee’s leadership, the alliance brought more than $265 million in national grant funding to Memphis nonprofits. McGee will continue to serve as the coordinator of the council in her CEO emeritus role.

“It’s been a privilege to serve Memphis’ nonprofit community and see firsthand the on-the-ground work that is being done by nonprofit leaders who are passionate and committed to making this community a better place to live,” McGee said. “I’m leaving the organization in good hands; Kevin and I have known each other for many years, and he possesses the leadership skills and ambition needed to continue the implementation of our strategic plan.”

During his time as executive director of Literacy Mid-South, Dean brought attention to the organization by streamlining its operations, developing engaging programming and aggressively fundraising – ultimately tripling the organization’s liquid assets. In recent months, Dean has served local nonprofits as a consultant through his own consulting firm, Kevin Dean Consulting.

Dean and the board of directors will evaluate the alliance’s progress toward goals laid out in its three-year strategic plan from 2015, making necessary adjustments to further the organization’s initiatives.

“I am honored to take on the interim CEO role for the organization, and it will be my goal to further enhance what Nancy built in her tenure with the organization both for current and future nonprofit members and so we can best impact the community for the long term,” Dean said.

– Don Wade

U of M Connecting Students, Employers Via ‘Tiger Talent’

The University of Memphis is now offering a one-stop center for students and employees to connect. The U of M has centralized its academic and not-for-credit internship program and established a network of career development specialists to support better communication and tracking of opportunities. This effort will provide sustainable results for both employers and students. “Tiger Talent,” as it is called, is the community’s source for high-touch, concierge-type service for employers.

“We have had employers tell us they weren’t sure how to connect with the talent they were seeking,” said Lendon Ellis, director of corporate partnerships and economic development at the university. “In our effort to be responsive to employers, we developed many entry points, and that was sometimes confusing, especially to employers seeking a new relationship with the university.”

Newly established “Talent Communities” will help employers connect with the students they seek to employ. Two key goals of this initiative are to provide a one-stop service center to both employers and student talent seeking to connect and engage in internships and employment, and allow all U of M students to receive early counseling pertaining to career planning and professional development. The university is considering making this a requirement for all students.

Talent Communities highlight existing academic areas, but also unite similar studies from different departments that would typically be sought after by a common employer. For example, the Education Talent Community combines departments in the College of Education with physical education/teacher education from the School of Health Studies and child development from the University College.

The new career services model will be fully implemented this summer, but a pilot and marketing campaign are already underway. The U of M will be aggressively pursuing new internship and employment opportunities for students, along with planning more industry- and employer-specific networking and career fair events.

A kickoff event for employers will be held this spring. For more information, contact Tiger Talent at 901-678-2239, memphis.edu/TigerTalent or careerservices@memphis.edu.

– Don Wade

Methodist University Wins Distinction for Stroke Care

Methodist University Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Comprehensive Stroke Centers.

The Gold Seal of Approval and the Heart-Check mark represent symbols of quality from their respective organizations.

With this certification, Methodist University Hospital joins a group of health care organizations focused on highly specialized stroke care. To be eligible, hospitals must demonstrate compliance with stroke-related standards as a Primary Stroke Center and meet additional requirements, including those related to advanced imaging capabilities, 24/7 availability of specialized treatments, and providing staff with the unique education and competencies to care for complex stroke patients.

– Andy Meek

Archer Malmo Wins 32 NAMA Awards

Memphis-based Archer Malmo was recognized by the Mid-South Chapter of the National Agri-Marketing Association at its 2016 Best of NAMA Awards ceremony, receiving 22 awards from the chapter as well as 10 from other NAMA regions.

The Best of NAMA program honors the best work in agricultural communications. Archer Malmo won its awards on behalf of its ag-industry clients, including The Cotton Board, Valent U.S.A. Corp. and Dulaney Seed.

“Farmers and growers are bombarded with messages and our challenge is to reach this audience with authentic messages that reflect our clients,” Mike Butler, senior vice president and group account director for Archer Malmo, said in a statement. “We are proud that our work communicates with audiences in ways that are relevant, memorable and actionable without getting lost through insights and memorable creative.”

The Mid-South Chapter Best of NAMA Awards included 10 companies and seven agencies. The chapter competes in Region V, which includes entries from the Carolinas/Virginia, Florida, Mid-South and Southeastern NAMA chapters.

Outside of the Mid-South Chapter awards, Archer Malmo won a Regional First Award in the Western/Pacific NAMA region and nine awards in the Cornhusker, Gateway, Great Plains, Missouri-Kansas, Rocky Mountain and Southwest region.

NAMA regional finalists go on to compete in the National NAMA Best of Competition in Dallas in April.

– Daily News staff