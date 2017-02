VOL. 132 | NO. 25 | Friday, February 03, 2017

Like many Memphians, artist Martha Kelly was enchanted by the giant, illuminated bunnies outside the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art in recent days. Her monthly sketch for The Daily News is based on the installation, which was created by Australian artist Amanda Parer, who titled it "Intrude" because rabbits are an invasive species in Australia.

(Martha Kelly)