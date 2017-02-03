VOL. 132 | NO. 25 | Friday, February 03, 2017

2017 Mid-South Home Expressions Show, hosted by the West Tennessee Home Builders Association, will be held Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive in Southaven. Visit with industry professionals, vendors and hands-on exhibitors showcasing the latest in home trends and products, plus meet Pete Nelson of Animal Planet’s “Treehouse Masters.” Hours are Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit midsouthhomeexpressions.com for ticket prices and details.

David Lusk Gallery will hold an opening reception for Carroll Todd’s “Soliloquy” and Leslie Holt’s “Unspeakable” Friday, Feb. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the gallery, 97 Tillman St. Holt will give an artist talk Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. Both exhibitions will be on display through March 11. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

Hattiloo Theatre will perform “The Meeting” Friday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at The Orpheum’s Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. Recommended for ages 11 and older, this Family Series play depicts a hypothetical meeting between Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., illuminating the debate between the two civil rights leaders about achieving the same goal, equality, through very different means. Tickets are $15. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the Memphis Office of Youth Services will continue the “Hear Me Out” Youth Forum Series Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at Union Grove Baptist Church, 2285 Frayser Blvd. The series allows youths ages 14-21 the opportunity to share concerns and offer solutions to issues they’ve faced or observed to a panel of city leaders. Registration required; visit cityofmemphisyouth.org.

Memphis Child Advocacy Center will host its 25th annual Works of Heart valentine auction Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. at Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar Ave. Bid on more than 100 pieces of heart-themed artwork while enjoying appetizers, wine and beer. General admission is $75 and Big Heart Lounge tickets are $200; all proceeds benefit MCAC. Visit memphiscac.org for details and tickets.

The Orpheum Theatre will host Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers in concert as part of the inaugural On Stage at the Halloran Centre series on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. Tickets are $25. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for tickets.