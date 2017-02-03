Drug Court Marks 20 Years of Helping Memphis Addicts Recover

VOL. 132 | NO. 25 | Friday, February 03, 2017

If you don’t know how difficult it is to deal with those addicted to drugs who have run afoul of the law, even if you are a judge, Bryan Owens might give you a good idea.

“Any of y’all leave your garage doors open?” Owens told a room full of judges and law enforcement officers Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Criminal Justice Center. “I would walk in there. You are saying, ‘Bryan, I’m there. I’ve got a gun.’ I don’t care. I know you are there. I can see you in the kitchen when I walk in. I’m there to take your stuff.”

Owens considers himself genetically predisposed to substance abuse; both his grandfathers are alcoholic, and he was 6 years old the first time he took drugs with his birth father. He committed his first home break-in when he was 12.

But he also said he “grew into” crime to support his drug addiction, which was how he landed in Shelby County Drug Court before General Sessions Court Judge Tim Dwyer.

“Instead of getting what I deserved, which was 4.3 years, I got justice,” Owens said.

These days, Owens is a homeowner. He graduated from the University of Memphis last year with a degree in social work. He is now pursuing his master’s degree. He is engaged and has regained custody of his son after years of being a self-described “deadbeat dad.”

And he has worked for the drug court for almost five years.

Owens is one of several success stories for the recovery court, which marked its 20th anniversary Wednesday in the auditorium at 201 Poplar.

Dwyer was elected to the General Sessions bench in 1984 and began trying out some alternative sentencing with some success.

District Attorney General John Pierotti and criminal justice system coordinator Bill Powell approached Dwyer in 1996 about starting a drug court.

“It was probably because nobody else wanted to do it and I was the only one crazy enough to try it,” Dwyer said Wednesday. “Handling DUI and murder cases on my regular docket, then dealing with people with drug problems seemed overwhelming.”

The court quickly moved beyond alternative sentences to counseling and treatment – and to dealing with broken promises from offenders.

In the process, Drug Court became a team effort that went far beyond a regular court staff. There were trained counselors and other professionals in addiction treatment.

Dwyer and his team competed for and won a $320,000 grant to hire three counselors early on, but then the grant ran out and county government didn’t pick up the funding for the counselors.

“I almost had a heart attack,” he recalled. That’s when he started the Drug Court Foundation, which includes longtime friends from Dwyer’s days as a student at Christian Brothers High School.

“We’ve come a long way and saved a lot of lives,” said foundation chairman Ralph Gagliano.

The court and the foundation still do a lot of grant writing.

Over the past 20 years, Drug Court – the first of its kind in Tennessee – has graduated 2,380 individuals. Its 25 percent recidivism rate is the envy of conventional courts, and it has served as a model for the creation of other specialty programs locally, including a veterans court and a mental health court.

Dwyer only takes cases in which he believes the defendant’s problem can be addressed through a treatment program that includes drug testing and counseling – all overseen by the court. Its successful completion can result in diversion.

Powell credited the court’s “sincere, down-to-earth approach” for not only saving the lives of the defendants who successfully complete the program, but “salvaging” the families of those defendants.

Owens and other graduates say Dwyer is far from a pushover – tough, skeptical, blunt and aware there will be lapses.

“When I started it, I really didn’t know what would happen,” Dwyer said after the anniversary celebration. “Drug courts were relatively new. Back then, there were just a few of them in the whole United States. Now there are thousands because they work. I had the dream that one day it would just help some people out, but I never had any idea that it would grow to this level.”

The Drug Court started in the age of crack – when crack cocaine was well on its way from its mid-1980s origins to devastating entire sections of cities and the lives lived in those places.

These days, Dwyer works a lot with heroin addicts in a city where heroin was once a small, specialized part of the local illegal drug market.

“It’s just unbelievable how it has grown. In 2014, I think that we had 28 percent of our people that had prescription opiates or heroin as their drug of choice,” Dwyer said. Last year, that percentage jumped to 48 percent.

The court recently got a grant from the state for the experimental use of Vivitrol, a medication taken once a month that blocks opioid receptors in the brain, according to the makers of the drug.

“I’ve never been one that really agreed with substituting one drug for another, but we’re having so many people die … because of heroin.” Dwyer said, citing more than 120 heroin overdose deaths in the city in 2016. “I’m willing to try it. … We’re having some good success.”