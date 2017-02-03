The Press Box: Credit Coach Fizdale with an Assist on Greater Gasol

VOL. 132 | NO. 25 | Friday, February 03, 2017

For the third time in his career, Grizzlies center Marc Gasol is an NBA All-Star. For the first time in his career, he is truly acting the part. For the first time in his career, he has a head coach who is insisting on it.

David Fizdale has no use for Gasol’s mantra about “playing the right way,” which historically, when translated, meant Gasol didn’t take a good shot so, say, Jeff Green or Lance Stephenson could throw up a bad one.

But Fizdale also has no use for Gasol passing up good shots – which now include 3-pointers he is making at better than a 41 percent clip – for anyone, with the possible exception of running buddy and point guard Mike Conley.

Under Fizdale, Gasol’s All-Star status is less an honor – deserved though it is – and more a reminder of the awesome responsibility that rests on the Spaniard’s massive shoulders. This is why one of Fizdale’s first moves was to make Gasol team captain.

This is why, at times, Gasol must feel like the coach is a mosquito buzzing in his ear: be aggressive, be selfish, shoot, carry us because you can.

It is a huge undertaking, this coach-to-player rewiring of mind and body. Sometimes it works and looks beautiful and the old passive Gasol seems but a ghost. Other times, the Ghost of Gasol Past floats into an offensive possession and mucks things up with an extra, unneeded, pass. It’s still a process.

After Gasol scorched the Toronto Raptors for a career-high 42 points, he spoke to the transformation in progress.

“I think I made plays when I was supposed to,” he said, not quite able to shake his play-the-right-way monologue. “I was aggressive. When I caught it and I had a shot, I drove it and tried to make plays for someone else. I even brought it up a couple of times.

“So, I guess, that’s what we need and that’s what I’m going to try and do every game. Obviously, it’s going to require a different mindset, but the last few games I’ve been trying to do that a little more. I’m going to keep doing it.”

They were not just idle words.

In fact, even before the 42-point effort he had strung together games of 24, 28, 28 and 32 points. Going into the Grizzlies’ Friday, Feb. 4 game at Oklahoma City, Gasol had followed the 42-point game, which included hitting 5 of 10 threes, with games of 32, 18, 18 and 24 points. He was averaging a career-high 20.8 points per game – or more than three points better than the career-best 17.6 points he averaged two seasons ago.

Fizdale’s philosophy is simple: When you’re 7-foot-1 and as skilled as Marc Gasol, the sky really is the limit. Even at age 32.

“He is an unselfish guy by nature,” Fizdale said. “My psychology is, `You’re being selfish by not being selfish.’ I don’t want (the aggressiveness) to be anything that has to spark necessarily, but this is who you have to deal with every night. That’s a habit being built for him.

“I know people say, `Well, why doesn’t he do it every night?’ It’s not easy. It’s hard being a guy that puts in that much effort to attack when it’s not in their nature. I’m just hoping that eventually this is just conditioning him to be a guy who just goes at you.”

No doubt, it changes everything for Gasol and for the Grizzlies’ offense. Conley also has had to push himself to be more of a scorer and not just the playmaker that gets everybody else involved; that’s working pretty well, too.

But Conley & Co. now also know, more than ever, there are nights that belong to Gasol. As Conley said after Gasol’s breakout game, “It got to the point where everyone was just trying to get him the ball no matter where we were on the court.”

Because he’s their All-Star.

Because for the first time in his life Marc Gasol is more and more playing like the self-centered center this team so desperately needs him to be.

Don Wade’s column appears in The Daily News and The Memphis News. Listen to Wade on “Middays with Greg & Eli” every Tuesday at noon on Sports 56 AM and 87.7 FM.