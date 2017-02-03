Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 25 | Friday, February 03, 2017

Arkansas Governor Tells Agencies to Brace for Possible Cuts

By ANDREW DeMILLO, Associated Press

Updated 3:01PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he's asking several agencies to make contingency plans for potential budget cuts after finance officials announced the state's net revenue had fallen $57 million below forecast.

The Republican governor told reporters Thursday he's asking for the plans as he watches the state's revenue over the next couple months and will decide by March whether to make any adjustments. Hutchinson said the agencies he's asking for plans from include the departments of Human Services, Education and Correction.

The revenue figures were released the day after Hutchinson signed into law his $50 million plan to cut taxes for thousands of low-income residents. That tax cut is set to take effect in 2019 under the law.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 122 306 1,711
MORTGAGES 125 364 2,153
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 150 631 3,487
BANKRUPTCIES 79 237 1,298
BUSINESS LICENSES 22 107 576
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 84 269 1,394
MARRIAGE LICENSES 7 42 271

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.